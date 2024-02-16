FIFTY FIFTY's agency takes Cupid producer to prosecutors for 'tampering with records' and other crimes; deets

As reported in the latest update, the controversial CEO of The Givers, Ahn Sung II has been accused of attempting to nab FIFTY FIFTY and their agency.

In an official statement released by the K-pop group’s agency ATTRAKT, it has been confirmed that the accused Ahn Sun II will be facing prosecutors for his alleged crimes.

Charges faced by FIFTY FIFTY producer Ahn Sun II

On February 16, ATTRAKT stated, “We received a recent notice from the Seoul Police Department acknowledging the crimes Ahn Sung II committed.”

The agency also revealed the reported crimes, “As reported by the Seoul Police Department, Ahn Sung II has been sent to the prosecutors for the crimes of obstruction and tampering with records on an electric device.”

Eight months prior, ATTRAKT had filed a lawsuit against the tarnished producer for breach of trust, and alleged embezzlement. According to the label, the police are actively investigating the allegations. If confirmed, Ahn Sung II will face the verdict for his offenses.

Meanwhile, On June 19, 2023, followed by their hit song Cupid’s release, FIFTY FIFTY decided to leave the label, accusing it of breaching an exclusive contract.

However, the court dismissed the group’s lawsuit back in August 2023. Shortly after, it was revealed that Ahn Sung II and The Givers were scheming to nub the group by luring the members into seeking separation from their label.

Upon revelation, the ongoing case began between the rookie K-pop group, ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong Jun, and The Giver’s CEO Ahn Sung II.

About Cupid-hit FIFTY FIFTY

Formed with four members, Keena, Aran, Sio, and Saena, FIFTY FIFTY soon rose to the emerging Artists’ chart after a successful debut. Their single Cupid even reached the HOT 100 BILLBOARDS chart. Their unique charm and worldwide popularity generated huge anticipation about the group’s future, until the unfortunate dispute.

However, an original member Keen has recently rejoined and FIFTY FIFTY is in talks to relaunch again soon with new members. The auditions for new members are currently going on.

