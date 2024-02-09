Devara: Makers rope in THIS Marathi actress for Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Jr NTR's Devara which has recently created a lot of hype amongst the fans has yet again surprised fans.

Shruti Marathe to star opposite Jr NTR in Devara

In the latest development, Gulte has reported that makers have roped in actor Shruti Marathe, a well-known actress from the Marathi industry who will be pairing opposite Jr NTR in the film.

It has also been reported that Jr NTR is likely to have a double role in his upcoming action thriller. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet but if these rumors are true then it would be a delight to watch Jr NTR opposite Shruti and Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor who will also feature in Ram Charan starrer tentatively titled, RC16.

More about Devara

Earlier, Jr NTR shared a new poster from his upcoming film, Devara celebrating the New Year. He also shared the first glimpse of the film on January 8. Written and directed by Koratala Siva , Devara features Jr NTR in the titular role. Saif Ali Khan will play the main antagonist, while Janhvi Kapoor will portray the female lead.

Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rathnavelu has helmed the cinematography part and editing is handled by Sreekar Prasad. The film will be made into two parts. The first part is titled as Devara: Part 1 which was slated for a grand release in theatres on April 5. However, it has now been pushed to another date. Sources close to the team revealed that the makers are targeting a new release date in the second half of the year.

Jr NTR will also be seen in War 2 which will be helmed by Brahmastra: Part I fame director Ayan Mukerji. The film will also star Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. As per reports, Jr NTR will be seen as an antagonist in the upcoming action franchise flick.

