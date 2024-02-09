5 new must watch OTT movies this weekend; Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram to Dhanush’s Captain Miller

After a long grueling week, it’s finally Friday which means that the weekend is just around the corner. If you’ve had a tough week at work, or been busy with household chores, this is finally your time to unwind with the latest OTT releases.

From commercial masala star vehicles, and alien adventures to realistic stories of revolution and struggle, this week’s releases offer a little something for everyone.

5 Latest must-watch OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video and more

1. Guntur Kaaram (2024)

Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mahesh Babu’s highly inflammable Guntur Kaaram is finally out on OTT. The film, which received mostly mixed responses on its theatrical release is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. How many of you are excited to catch Mahesh Babu in his most raw, local, and massy avatar yet?

Advertisement

2. Captain Miller (2024)

Writer-Director: Arun Matheswaran

Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti 2024. The film follows the heroic story of Captain Miller’s revolution and his fight for the people. Captain Miller boasts excellence in the technical department, with stylized chase sequences and a resounding background score from GV Prakash. The film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada as well as Malayalam.

3. Ayalaan (2024)

Writer-Director: R. Ravikumar

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Yogi Babu, Rakul Preet Singh

Genre: Sci-fi/Thriller

Where to Watch: Sun Nxt

Ayalaan is a Tamil language sci-fi film that was also released during Sankranti. Despite its flaws, Ayalaan is an ambitious and audacious attempt at the sci-fi genre in Tamil cinema. It follows the story of an alien, and its relationship with the people of the earth, primarily with Sivakarthikeyan. It has some good comedic portions, mostly impressive VFX, and a decent emotional connection. It is the ideal family entertainer for the weekend.

4. Kaatera (2024)

Writer-Director: Tharun Sudhir

Runtime: 3 hours 3 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Aradhana Ram, Kumar Govind

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Kaatera is a Kannada language action drama starring Darshan in the lead role. Although Kaatera follows a template hero story of saving the village from evil, it is an entertaining and commercially satisfying watch because of Darshan’s on-screen presence and the writing by Tharun Sudhir.

Advertisement

5. Bubblegum (2023)

Writer-Director: Ravikanth Perepu

Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Harsha Chemudu, Aadi

Genre: Romance

Where to Watch: Aha

Bubblegum is a Telugu language romance movie starring Roshan Kanakala in his debut film. It is a sincere attempt to tell a modern-day love story between two polar opposite individuals, exploring themes as such self-respect, goals, and ambitions. Watch it this weekend if you’re looking for something different from the usual.

What is your pick for the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best South Indian Romantic Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT this Valentine’s Day 2024: Dear Comrade, Hridayam to Sita Ramam