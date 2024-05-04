Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor begin filming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; check out PIC from first day of shoot

All the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans are in for a treat as they are gearing up for their next collaboration Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The fans have been jumping with joy ever since their new film was announced. These two have joined forces again after the massive success of Bawaal.

Well, the film is going on the floors today and the shoot has officially begun. Taking to his Instagram handle, director Shashank Khaitan dropped a glimpse from the sets, and we bet it is going to get all your fans super excited.

Shashank Khaitan drops picture from the sets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shashank Khaitan dropped a picture from the sets of Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In the picture, we can see the clapboard kept on a table decorated with lovely flower bouquets. The background has hues of Pink and looks quite aesthetic. Sharing this picture, he wrote ‘Day 1 – sincere gratitude’.

Varun Dhawan reshared this picture on his Instagram stories as well. In fact, this morning in his live session the actor stated that he is heading for the first day of the shoot and also expressed that he is quite excited for the shoot. Even Karan Johar shared this picture on his story and wrote, 'Only love for you and go make the best movie Shash' with red heart emojis.

Check out the picture:

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

