Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav, Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa play dress up in Europe; see PIC

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav and Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa’s bond has been grabbing everyone’s attention. It was just a few days back, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry had posted a picture of him with the star kids from their London outing.

Now, yet again, Orry has posted another photo from his party with Aarav and Nysa. And, the latest picture is widely ruling the internet.

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa hang out with Orry in Europe

Today, on May 2, a while back, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram handle and dropped another fun photograph with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son, Aarav while they were joined by one of their other friends for the party in Europe.

In the photo, Nysa looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gray off-shoulder dress with her hair open. She flaunted a bright smile while posing for the camera lens. Aarav, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt complimented with a black bow tie. The star kids seemed to have gotten to click in a candid moment, while Orry and his other friend posed for a goofy picture.

While sharing the post, Orry wrote, “If you lame, that’s a shame, you can’t hang w/ us.”

Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, it grabbed reactions from the social media users. A user wrote, “Iconic besties,” while another user gushed over Nysa’s beauty as he wrote, “Nysa looks so pretty omgggggg,” while another user remarked, “The cool gang ah ?”

When Aarav and Nysa hung out with Orry in London

It was just a few days back that Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared the photo of him partying with Nysa and Aarav in London. "Dinner... fun times... about last night," he mentioned in the caption, with the photo. The picture of the trio was taken at a plush Chinese restaurant.

In the photo, Nysa was seen sporting a gray top with denim bottoms, while Aarav looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. The latter was seen holding a glass in his hand while wrapping an arm around Orry.

Take a look:

The viral sensation is well-known for being good friends with several Bollywood star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday among others.

