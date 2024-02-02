Squid Game: The Challenge winner Mai Whelan finally receives her prize money of 4.56 million USD

Mai Whelan can now rejoice having officially received the eagerly awaited prize after winning Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge. The immigration adjudicator clinched the hefty USD 4.56 million reward by toppling 455 other contestants in a series of challenging trials inspired by the renowned Korean drama series Squid Game.

Mai Whelan’s Squid Game prize money controversy

Despite Whelan's initial claim of a 10-month delay in fund disbursement, People magazine has confirmed that Whelan was aware of a payment schedule, stipulating that she would receive her prize money after the conclusion of the first-season finale of the show.

In December 2023, Whelan expressed her excitement for the prize comparing it to a moment from Jerry Maguire, as she told The Times, "I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, show me the money!" Around that time, she revealed to the publication that she had already planned certain uses for her expected prize money, including a refreshed appearance for the Squid Game gala. This transformation comprised a new short haircut, a branded dress, and shoes.

Ambitions beyond the game and excitement for the second version

Revealing her post-victory plans, the Vietnamese descendant and Virginia native expressed her interest in relocating to a retirement home, indicating that she has not yet chosen a specific location but is content with her current waterfront residence, which she views as a serene sanctuary. Whelan won Squid Game: The Challenge through a decisive game of Rock, Paper, Scissors against fellow competitor Phill Cain.

Following her triumph, she candidly shared her mixed emotions with Cain, saying, "I don’t know whether to cry or to cheer. I don’t know what to do." In a confessional interview, she reflected, "Today just validates that anything is possible. Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up, be a strong person and focus. Whatever you fear, fight it with everything you got, and you can accomplish anything. And I’ve proven that tonight. I am the winner."

In addition to her personal aspirations, Whelan shared her philanthropic goals as well. Expressing her commitment to making a positive impact with her prize money, she discussed her intention to support various charitable causes. Furthermore, she expressed a desire to contribute to wildlife conservation and initiatives addressing climate concerns. The complete Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and recruitment for Season 2 has already started.

