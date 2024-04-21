Stray Kids’ Seungmin is all set to release his new digital single titled SONG by which was announced by his agency, JYP Entertainment. Moreover, the artist will be releasing a digital single along with a music video.

On April 21, 2024, JYP Entertainment announced that Seungmin from Stray will be releasing a brand new digital single. Moreover, it is expected that a music video along with the track will also be released on the said day. The single is titled SONG by which will be released on April 28, 2024, at 9 PM KST. A poster has also been released along with the announcement of the single. In the picture, Seungmin can be seen sitting on a platform while holding a microphone in his hand.

Seungmin is also a songwriter in addition to being a singer and it is possible that he contributed to the song's lyrics as well. He started his career as a K-pop idol by debuting in the K-pop group, Stray Kids alongside Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Seungmin released his first original soundtrack, Here Always, for the South Korean drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Following this success, he contributed his second original soundtrack, Close to You, to Love in Contract. Additionally, his solo track Stars and Raindrops was released as part of the compilation album SKZ-Replay.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live. The group will be releasing a digital single featuring pop star, Charlie Puth. The song is titled Lose My Breath and it will be released on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, the group is set to make a comeback in June 2024. This will be their official comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024 and I-Days in Milan.