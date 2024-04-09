Our Blues starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, more celebrates 2 years: Top 5 slice-of-life series for fans to add to watch list

Our Blues is a charming slice-of-life series that features an ensemble of great South Korean actors including Han Ji Min, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin, and more. The heart-warming series received a lot of love for being easygoing and making the audience feel a plethora of emotions without ever feeling bored. The anthology series tells the story of the people living in a small seaside town. It is bittersweet but is sure to stay in one's memory for a long time. Here is a list of K-dramas that fans of Our Blues should check out next.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a 2021 romantic comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi. The drama tells the story of a dentist who starts her practice in a seaside village. Here she comes across a local man and the two help each other heal as love blossoms.

Be Melodramatic

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

Because This is My First Life

Because This is My First Life is a slice-of-life drama which was released in 2017. It stars Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun and Kim Min Seok. The drama deals with the problems of adult life and the beauty of friendship. A homeless woman and a man become housemates and share the burden of life.

My Liberation Notes

My Liberation Notes is a slow-paced drama starring Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Lee Ki Woo. The drama revolves around the story of a family with three siblings all of whom want to escape country life and settle in Seoul. It talks about dreams and aspirations of a good job and love life.

Welcome to Samdalri

The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster. It stars Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: True Beauty, Marry My Husband, Lovely Runner and more: Decoding success of webtoon adaptations in K-dramas