K-pop is embracing career comebacks with wide arms and sold-out shows. With the growing popularity of the music genre- which I would argue is much more than that- and the demand for teams to reconvene, this is the perfect time for artists to make a return and it seems A.C.E has really found the best occasion there is to share new music.

K-pop boy groups take breaks for various reasons, halting their influence and risking a hit to their popularity. In A.C.E’s case, the quintet comprising members Park Junhee, Lee Donghun, WOW, Kim Byeongkwan, and Kang Yuchan, it was not as much a ‘hiatus’ as much as a walk back to their rightful place.

The group decided to return to their starry lifestyle after fulfilling their national duty. Making a comeback with their sixth mini-album, My Girl: “My Choice”, the group is ready to show yet another side of their artistry to the world with their pre-military fame still intact, and in fact even growing.

About A.C.E’s music

Starting off with busking, the group has had a novel-worthy run so far. Much like their name, the members' adventures have met the fans through emotive tracks and their intriguing personalities that manage to form a group that deserves it all. And through their latest release, the team is narrating an ode to their beloved fans who've supported the five members' dreams with the lead track being a direct call to their fandom, Choice.

A.C.E Interview

In an exclusive conversation, following the reassembling of the members, A.C.E told us about the teammates who are the best at taking care of each other and revealed who is good at answering texts. Member Kang Yuchan has been absent from the promotions of their sixth mini-album after being discharged only recently but was frequently mentioned during our chat. Meanwhile, Park Junhee, Lee Donghun, WOW, and Kim Byeongkwan also talked about their favorite bits from this record.

This is your first music release after the military discharge of all members. How have things changed for you and what is your goal with this album?

Park Junhee: I believe we now have greater patience and consideration for each other. Through this album, we aimed to expand the range of genres we can pull off well. Also with this album, I hope it adds a bigger synergy for our next album.

Lee Donghun: It was an opportunity for each member to mature deeply. Through this album, we wanted to show the ambition that A.C.E is still continuing and moving forward.

What are your favorite lyrics from 'My Girl' or this album?

Park Junhee: If time was money I'd spend it on you (My Girl)

Kim Byeongkwan: Take you to a place we never seen (My Girl)

Lee Donghun: 한 걸음씩 다가갈게 (‘I will approach you step by step’) (My Girl)

WOW: 오늘 뭐했어? (‘What did you do today?’) (Facetime)

What emotions are you willing to evoke with your music?

Lee Donghun: I hope that A.C.E's emotions were conveyed through our songs and stages, and I want to evoke people's hope that ‘I can do it. Even if there are difficult trials, I can overcome them.’

How has the music scene evolved for the A.C.E members?

Park Junhee: I think we're in an era when there are consistent releases of diverse and experimental performances and music, and it's good to witness a music scene that is becoming more diverse and rich. I also believe that in the future, there's a good chance that AI will open up another music market in a way we have never thought of.

With the upcoming fan meeting schedule, what are you really excited to show Choice?

Kim Byeongkwan: A.C.E’s performance that is still up and alive!

WOW: Communicating with the fans and showing them our natural sides.

If you had to pick only one song to describe your music to someone, what would it be?

Park Junhee: My Girl, Down

Kim Byeongkwan: Under Cover, Goblin

Lee Donghun: Angel

WOW: Effortless

If you had to give any advice to a high schooler dreaming of becoming a K-pop star like yourself, what would it be?

Park Junhee: I don't think anyone can be a star, but there’s no rule limiting you to becoming that star either! Make sure to ask yourself, “Before I start anything, do I trust myself?” Without that trust, you’re bound to fail quickly.

Which member is very good at returning calls and who is very bad at it?

Park Junhee: Donghun calls me back right away. And everyone calls me first, usually.

Kim Byeongkwan: The member who calls back is Yuchan. Junhee doesn't call back often.

Which member is the best at taking care of their health and who needs to be protected at all times?

Lee Donghun: I think I'm the one who takes good care of my health, but I believe we all need to be protected and watched out for.

WOW: Junhee takes care of his health the best, but at the same time he needs special care. He's sloppy.

With your 7th debut anniversary coming soon, what do you have planned?

Park Junhee: We plan to be with our fans again this year. It’s simple, but that's truly the most special plan for us.

How do you look back on the years since your debut and what does A.C.E’s future look like?

Kim Byeongkwan: As we've reached this point by slowly taking our steps, I want to continue walking with my fans for a long time without rushing.

