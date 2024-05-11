Bollywood celebs kicked off May with a fashion frenzy that redefined all things glamorous. The who’s and who of B-town cemented their statuses as fashion icons with the most enchanting ensembles this week. From breezy sarees that embodied elegance to power dresses that oozed confidence, these stars served looks that were nothing short of sensational.

Whether it's Kriti Sanon’s alluring saree, Janhvi Kapoor’s red-hot midi dress, Ranveer Singh’s all-white look, or Karisma Kapoor’s monochromatic gown, let’s take a look at the best looks served by B-town fashion trendsetters this week.

7 best looks served by Bollywood actresses this week:

Alia Bhatt in floral mint green saree:

The Heart Of Stone actress' mint green saree for the Met Gala 2024 had an unexpectedly long 23-foot train with intricate floral embroidery that rendered us speechless. The elegant ensemble was crafted with glass beads, silk floss, sequin work, and some pretty semi-precious jewels, no wonder it looked so angelic. Created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt's outfit featured a dramatic texture with 3D flowers, making the drape glow. Even Alia's pretty blouse with tassels, sequins, and gemstones was a true work of art.

Janhvi Kapoor in red faux-leather dress:

The actress has been quite busy promoting her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, called Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. She served a thematic display of fashion finesse this week in a red-hot dress with some sporty twists. Janhvi Kapoor’s fit had some small cricket balls adorning the back. They visibly elevated the whole ensemble. This unique piece, designed by none other than Surya Sarkar, also had a bodycon silhouette along with trendy cut-outs at the waist that added to its appeal.

Kriti Sanon in vibrant green and gold saree:

The Crew actress wore a beautiful and luxurious green saree by House of Masaba this week. This piece, with shiny gold borders, was a show-stopping display of ethnic elegance. Further, the enchanting ensemble was made even more perfect with unique golden fish motifs on the fabric that honestly, elevated the whole look. Kriti Sanon’s drape was paired with a matching blouse, which was also embellished with lotus motifs.

Khushi Kapoor in twill black blazer dress:

The Archies actress showed us how to upgrade boardroom attire with a super fiery twist in a bewitching black ensemble. The head-turning upper-thigh length piece, known as the Amla Black Blazer Mini Dress, was by the House of CB. Khushi Kapoor’s stylish blazer dress merged a rather formal and fabulous vibe with a corset-like figure-framing silhouette to create pure perfection. She also elevated the fit with the dainty accessories.

Karisma Kapoor in black-and-white gown:

The Murder Mubarak actress embodied elegance this week, in a ravishing floor-length gown with a sultry and strapless neckline. This gown was beautifully crafted out of smooth jacquard fabric, by the renowned fashion maven Farah Al Mesbah. The part that totally had our attention was the large white bow-like extension. This gave Karisma Kapoor’s gown a coquette core touch. It also acted like a dramatic train that gracefully trailed behind the diva as she walked.

Ananya Panday in cream jumpsuit and cape:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress made a case for her unique style sense and her ability to slay in fusion in Tarun Tahiliani’s creations this week. She opted for a cream-colored crepe jumpsuit with a plunging V-shaped neckline. This piece was elevated with shimmery embroidery and some contrasting green bead droplets. Ananya Panday also added a matching embroidered cropped cape which was just gorgeous. Even her accessories game was on point for this one.

Ranveer Singh in head-toe-white outfit:

If you don’t believe in Ranveer Singh’s fashion superiority then, what world are you living in? The fashion icon has consistently served looks with his statement looks. And his recent look was no less. This all-white look featured a pristine white satin shirt with a collared neckline, which was paired with matching satin flared pants. To add a touch of finesse, he also accessorized with sunglasses, a white cummerbund belt, and shiny diamond picks.

So, it's quite safe to say that Bollywood's fashion icons have, as expected, slayed this week, with their glorious picks. But enough about what we think! Which of these beyond-amazing looks is your absolute favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

