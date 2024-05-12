Cannes Film Festival 2024: Leonardo DiCaprio To Natalie Portman; 10 Hollywood A-Listers Who Graced The Event Last Year

Major events in Hollywood are lifelines for media channels and outlets. While the fashion gala, we mean to say the Met Gala, wrapped up last week, the show featured some classic outfits as well as a few mediocre looks.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is held on the French Riviera in the month of May every year. This glamorous event celebrates films from around the world. During this time, prominent figures from various industries, including Hollywood, can be seen in Cannes, with their glamorous appearances.

While the upcoming festival is going to be a star-studded event, let's take a moment and glance through the top 10 A-Listers who graced the Cannes Film Festival last year. After all, some throwbacks would give all movie buffs a moment to cherish again.

1. Johnny Depp

On the much-awaited opening night, Johnny Depp made his anticipated return to the red carpet. His film Jeanne du Barry, in which he portrayed French King Louis XV, premiered on May 16 and reportedly received a standing ovation at the festival. This marks Johnny's first film release since his highly publicized trial against his ex-partner, Amber Heard.

The star even attended the U.K. premiere of the film held at the Curzon Mayfair Theater on Monday, April 15, 2024. His co-star Maïwenn was also present alongside him.

2. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore attended the premiere of May December by director Todd Haynes. A film in which, popular television actor Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance.

That love affair between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) was once a fixture of the gossip pages that led them to the past. A classic blend of melodrama and comedy, the movie grips with its story, making it an intense watch.

The film is loosely based on the real-life events of Mary Kay Letourneau , a 34-year-old teacher who victimized her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, in 1996, becoming a tabloid fixture

3. Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Margot Robbie

Wes Anderson's film, Asteroid City, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Actors Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johansson, among others, also walked the red carpet for the event. The film was one of 19 competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks walked the red carpet with his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, and Black Widow star Johansson was there with her husband, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.

4. The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp, Jennie, and the Idol cast

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro's film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, was granted an out-of-competition slot at the Cannes Film Festival. There was also a possibility that the film might enter the competition.

Created by Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, the film revolves around Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a rising pop star whose last tour was canceled after she suffered a nervous breakdown. Determined to get back her status as America's sexiest pop star, she gets into a complex relationship with Tedros (Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye), a self-help guru and leader of a cult.

The film also features Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

5. Jennifer Lawrence

Superstar Jennifer Lawrence arrived in Cannes wearing a crimson Christian Dior couture gown, which she paired with a diamond choker and pale red lip color.

She was there for the premiere of the documentary Bread and Roses, which she co-produced. The film follows three Afghan women in the weeks after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops.

6. Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale stunned everyone during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress posed in a Tony Ward Couture Spring Summer 2023 dress, attended the festival with several other A-list actors, and posed for the paparazzi. However, her appearance sparked plastic surgery accusations from fans, which she totally dismissed.

“No threads, no thread lift, no Botox, no laser, no nose job, no filler,” she responded to a fan on Instagram who swore Beckinsale had a facelift “because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50.” She added that she gets “facials with PRP to boost collagen and microcurrent for skin tightening and oxygen.” “I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far,” Beckinsale revealed.

7. Heidi Klum

Model Heidi Klum traveled to France and attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. With her husband Tom Kaulitz by her side, Heidi showed up wearing a light bottle green Georges Hobeika gown that instantly captured everyone's attention.

She made sure to grab eyeballs through her effortless posing and confidence. On the second day of the festival, she was seen in a see-through dress that also went viral, and she was applauded for her bold and brave outfit choices.

8. Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro

Actor Rober De Niro attended Cannes in 2023 and promoted his film Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor was spotted with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who is a martial arts instructor. She accompanied her partner to the film's premiere before they headed out again to the Vanity Fair x Prada party later in the day.

Chen wore a sparkly, strapless black dress as she walked the red carpet, while De Niro went with a classic black suit. After the premiere,, the couple headed out again to the Vanity Fair x Prada party later in the day.

9. Julia Garner

The Inventing Anna actress wore a stunning green Gucci gown to the Asteroid City premiere at the Palais des Festivals last year. Aside from being recognized for her films, the actress didn't fail to grab eyeballs when she graced the carpet at the festival.

Coming to the hair and makeup, the actress opened up about her look and said in an interview, "Typically, I love really clean skin. I have to make sure my skin's good, and I like a red lip and a nice brow. That's really it—that's all I know how to do. But today Hung [Vanngo] did an amazing [smoky] eye. He does the most incredible eye, so whenever I have him, I'm like, "just do your eye."

10. Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda graced the Cannes Film Festival last year in a beautiful black gown. Then she grabbed all the attention as she flung an award at Justine Triet’s back during the 2023 event.

When the director won the Palme d'Or on Saturday for Anatomy of the Fall and accidentally left the scroll behind at the podium, Fonda tried to get her attention. When Triet didn't respond to the 85-year-old actress' calls, Fonda took matters into her own hands and chucked the certificate at the winner’s back. Although the scroll clocked Triet in the back of the head, she didn’t appear to notice as it thudded to the floor behind her.

