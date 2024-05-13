Was Prince Harry Offered Royal Residence By King Charles After Windsor Castle Rejection? Find Out

King Charles offered Prince Harry a place to stay in the royal residence after the Duke’s request to use Windsor Castle was rejected. Though the father-son duo did not meet during Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K., the monarch made sure that Harry was comfortable during his stay in his hometown.

The former royal stepped into the United Kingdom on Tuesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The Duke was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, at the end of his trip, and the couple flew to Nigeria to attend a mental health summit.

What did the source claim regarding Prince Harry’s stay at the royal residence?

A source close to the monarch revealed that King Charles agreed to Prince Harry’s request to stay at the royal residence, despite the Duke of Sussex stepping down as a royal in 2020. While Prince Harry and Markle used to earlier live at the Frogmore Cottage, the sources shared that the royal stay was no longer used by the Sussexes after the duo decided to no longer be royal.

The King's decision to keep Prince Harry at the royal house came after Windsor Castle rejected the Duke's request to remain at the residence for two days. The reason for the rejection by the Royal Family was said to be the lack of a notice period. According to the official rules, Prince Harry would have to inform the King of his visit 28 days prior to coming.

During his latest visit, the Duke of Sussex visited St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, which were founded by the former royal in 2014.

Why did King Charles not meet Prince Harry during his visit to the U.K.?

Sources close to the British Royal family claimed that the reason behind King Charles refraining from meeting his younger son was because of Queen Camilla. The insider shared that the Duke of Sussex had made hurtful comments about the Queen Consort in his memoir, Spare. The source said that Harry called Camilla the third person in the marriage of King Charles and Lady Diana.

Another source and a friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that the Prince of Wales, too, had problems with his father and stepmother’s relationship, but the Duke of Cambridge accepted the situation and moved on with it, while Prince Harry really despised her.

