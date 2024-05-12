Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Stray Kids’ Met Gala debut marred by rude paps, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Do Hyun win big at Baeksang Arts Awards, and more

Stray Kids made headlines by attending the Met Gala 2024 as the first K-pop boy group. However, their historic debut was interrupted by some rude paparazzi present at the event, who threw many disrespectful comments towards the members. This year’s Met Gala also witnessed the presence of BLACKPINK’s Jennie in a stunning royal blue fit, that stole the show. In other news, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was held on May 7. Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, BIBI, and more actors took home many prestigious awards from the star-studded event. Continue to read on for more exciting K-pop and K-drama updates from this week.

Stray Kids makes historic debut at Met Gala 2024; rude paparazzi disrespects group

On May 6 ET (May 7 IST), Stray Kids attended the Met Gala 2024 donning dapper fits customized by Tommy Hilfiger. With their debut, they became the first K-pop group ever to grace the event. All eight members presented themselves most elegantly, looking absolutely stunning in the designer's signature red, blue, and white color schemes. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. attended the star-studded evening in vibrant tuxedo suits layered with classic black peacoats.

However, though everybody was excited to see their looks, some disrespectful paparazzi marred the historic moment with their offensive and ‘racist’ comments. Fans poured their outrage and later one of the rude photographers’ websites was also hacked with the home screen showing #ApologizetoStrayKids.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie returns to Met Gala channeling ‘vision blue’

BLACKPINK's Jennie also accompanied Stray Kids at the Met Gala 2024. This marked her second time attending the event. In this year’s Met Gala, Jennie looked beautiful in a midriff-baring royal blue dress with a long trail.

From head to toe, she sported a minimalistic look that perfectly fitted the evening’s theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawkening Fashion. In addition, just before walking Met Gala 2024, she dropped some hints about her debut solo album release, which is eagerly anticipated by fans.

BTS’ RM unveils pre-release track Come back to me for upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 10, the BTS member returned with his solo music, releasing the deftly composed track Come back to me. This song has been unveiled as a pre-release for his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person, which will feature 10 more songs and is set to premiere on May 24.

Through the immaculately written lyrics of this song, RM explored a different way of looking at life. The music video for the song featuring actress Kim Min Ha, actor Joseph Lee, and more portrays the singer’s emotional depth and intensity that has never been witnessed before.

Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, and more grab nods at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

In other news. The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was held on May 7. Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun bagged the PRIZM Popularity Award alongside IVE’s Ahn Yu Jin. Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun respectively won Best New Actor Film and Best Actress for Exhuma.

BIBI went home with Best New Actress for Hopeless. The 2023 drama Moving and film 12.12: The Day were bestowed with the Grand Prizes in the Television and Film categories.

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok embroiled in dating rumor with model Jeon Ji Su; agency denies

On May 10, Byeon Woo Seok, who is currently witnessing a surge in his popularity for Lovely Runner, was linked to a dating rumor with a model named Jeon Ji Su. The speculation stemmed from a bunch of Instagram series that featured the duo photographed at the same places. However, later, the actor’s agency refuted the rumor saying that the two of them are merely friends from college and that similar photos were taken during their outing with other friends.

Ryu Jun Yeol finally addresses ‘transit love’ controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri

Followed by Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee’s relationship confirmation in March, a series of controversies sent shockwaves through the industry. Netizens speculated their dating timeline overlapped with the Reply 1988 actor’s last ex-girlfriend Hyeri.

However, though he has broken up with Han So Hee, finally, during The 8 Show’s prescon on May 10, Ryu Jun Yeol reacted to the controversies. He said at that time he felt he needed to stay silent, despite the criticism and he reutilized the time for self-reflecting and focusing.

