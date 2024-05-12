‘Won’t be around’: SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan hints at military enlistment at recent fan meet; Watch

SEVENTEEN dropped their comeback anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE just a while ago. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN are close to concluding their FOLLOW tour soon.

However, during their recent fan meet Jeonghan suddenly took the fans by surprise and hinted at possible military enlistment shortly.

Jeonghan of SEVENTEEN says he ‘won’t be around’, indicating military enlistment plans

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan has hinted at enlisting in the military soon. He is the second oldest member of the group after S.Coups. On May 12, 2024, fans posted a video from SEVENTEEN’s recent fan meet where Jeonghan says he will not be around soon.

Jeonghan was discussing the different charms of all the members of SEVENTEEN that one can pick from, for becoming a CARAT. He went on to say, there are a lot of things to pick from, and all members have different charms. He claimed so fans can head over to the CARAT family.

Jeonghan said to his fans that soon, 'I won't be around'. Obviously, the SEVENTEEN member was hinting at his plans to soon enlist in the military. It has been well known that SEVENTEEN members will be enlisting into the military this year or the next.

On this day, as soon as Jeonghan remarked, fans were saddened by the news and can be seen panicking in the video to realize that Jeonghan might be planning military enlistment soon.

Watch Jeonghan’s surprising dialogue over military enlistment here:

The fans were not the only ones who were shocked to see Jeonghan make such an announcement suddenly. Seungkwan also asked about what he was saying unexpectedly.

Know SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN announced they were planning to release two albums this year during their FOLLOW Again concert in Incheon on March 31.

They dropped their highly awaited anthology album on April 29, 2024, titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The album was released alongside a dark and futuristic-themed music video for the lead track MAESTRO.

Meanwhile, the 13-member group plans to drop three more music videos for tracks by each team: LALALI by the hip-hop team, Spell by the performance team, and Cheers to Youth by the vocal team.

The sizzling video for LALALI was dropped on May 10, 2024. Spell will be the next to release on May 17 and lastly will come Cheers to Youth on May 24.

