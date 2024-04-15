Uncle Samsik is an upcoming K-drama series that will be released soon in the coming days. Starring Song Kang Ho in the lead role, the period drama is much anticipated by fans. Moreover, the production team has finally dropped the trailer of the show which gives us a glimpse of what the plot of the show will be about.

Uncle Samsik releases first trailer

On April 15, 2024, the trailer for Uncle Samsik has been released. In the one-minute video, the mystery behind the titular character, Uncle Samsik has been created wonderfully. The plot of the show takes place in the backdrop of a tumultuous time in South Korea where the country and its citizens are engaged in war. However, there is only one person who has the availability of food three times a day even during the war. The man is not only influential but also powerful.

Moreover, most of the people are unaware of the man’s origin and true identity. Everyone calls him Uncle Samsik in an endearing way because of his way of life. Following the release of the trailer, a new poster has also been unveiled. The main characters, both Uncle Samsik and Kim San are sitting face to face and the caption writes that both individuals have finally met each other. It will be interesting to witness how the relationship between them develops eventually with time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, is the main character, played by Song Kang Ho, who played a key role during the time South Korea was engaged in war. On the other hand, Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, is played by Byun Yo Han. He wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life.

Apart from Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han, the cast ensemble also includes Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young, Yoo Jae Myung, and more. The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes. Hailed by Disney+, the show will be released on May 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE soars to 2nd rank at US box office