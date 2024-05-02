Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character steals spotlight as fans cheer for Ryu Sun Jae at Jeonju Film Festival

It seems like actor Byeon Woo Seok might be facing a dip in popularity as compared to his character in the tvN series Lovely Runner who is called Ryu Sunjae. Byeon Woo Seok portrays an idol named Ryu Sun Jae, who is part of the group Eclipse, in the show. His character juggles roles as both an 18-year-old student and a 34-year-old celebrity, charming audiences with his versatility and talent.

Byeon Woo Seok’s character Ryu Sun Jae gains popularity

Byeon Woo Seok has garnered praise for his portrayal of the character in Lovely Runner- idol Ryu Sun Jae, especially considering he had no prior experience as an idol or trainee. This unexpected feat surprised both drama and idol enthusiasts alike. His character, Ryu Sun Jae, embodies dual personas: that of a 34-year-old idol and a 19-year-old swimming prodigy, showcasing Byeon Woo Seok's versatility as an actor.

At the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival, Byeon Woo Seok stole the spotlight on the red carpet, drawing significant attention from fans. Notably, instead of calling out his name, fans enthusiastically shouted Sun Jae, a testament to the immense impact of his character in the drama. Byeon Woo Seok's fan service was exceptional as he made efforts to engage with all his supporters, whether by holding their hands or striking poses, showcasing his genuine appreciation for their support.

In the drama, Sun Jae portrays a top-tier K-pop idol within the group Eclipse, and his on-stage performances have captured significant interest throughout the series. Whether belting out rock anthems or delivering emotional ballads, Sun Jae's stage presence has been a highlight. Additionally, his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon and their portrayal of perfect boyfriend scenes have contributed to his character's popularity, making him the focal point of admiration for many viewers.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the author behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner unfolds as a captivating time-slip romance drama. At its core lies a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol finds herself transported back in time with the mission to prevent his tragic fate.

