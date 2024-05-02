How Many NHL Teams Are There? All You Need To Know

The National Hockey League (NHL) was founded in 1917 and rapidly became one of the world's largest sports organizations. There are 32 NHL clubs, separated into four divisions. Each club plays 82 games during the regular season before the top 16 teams advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With so many clubs and venue names to remember, we created this handy list of NHL teams and arenas. You may use the list to keep track of the NHL arenas you've visited or to learn more about each club and its respective arena too.

Here are the 32 teams in the NHL that play in the four conferences for the Stanley Cup

Anaheim Ducks

The Walt Disney Company formed the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993, naming the team after the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. In 2005, Disney sold the franchise to Henry and Susan Samueli, who, together with then-general manager Brian Burke, renamed the team the Anaheim Ducks before the 2006-07 season.

Arizona Coyotes

Due to financial problems, the Jets were sold to American owners, who relocated the team to Phoenix on July 1, 1996, and renamed them the Phoenix Coyotes. On June 27, 2014, the franchise's name was changed to Arizona Coyotes.

Boston Bruins

The franchise has been around since 1924, making it the third-oldest current team in the NHL and the oldest in the United States. The Boston Bruins are one of the Original Six NHL clubs, with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. They have won six Stanley Cup Championships.

Buffalo Sabres

The franchise has twice reached the Stanley Cup Finals, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in 1975 and the Dallas Stars in 1999. The Sabres, along with the Canucks, are the oldest current NHL teams who have never won the Stanley Cup.

Calgary Flames

The Atlanta Flames were created in 1972 and relocated to Calgary in 1980. The Flames spent their first three seasons in Calgary in the Stampede Corral before relocating to the Scotiabank Saddledome (formerly the Olympic Saddledome) in 1983.

Carolina Hurricanes

The franchise was founded in 1971 as the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association (WHA). The Whalers had quick success, winning the Eastern Division in the WHA's first three seasons and becoming the inaugural Avco World Trophy Champions at the end of the 1972-73 season.

Chicago Blackhawks

They are one of the NHL's "Original Six" clubs, with the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers. Since 1995, the club has played its home games in the United Center, which it shares with the National Basketball Association's Chicago Bulls; earlier, both teams played at the now-demolished Chicago Stadium.

Colorado Avalanche

The Quebec Nordiques, founded in 1972, were one of the World Hockey Association's founder franchises. The franchise entered the NHL in 1979 as part of the NHL-WHA merger. Following the 1994–95 season, they were sold to the COMSAT Entertainment Group and relocated to Denver.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets’ name and logos are based on Ohio's Civil War heritage. The Blue Jackets play their home games at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus, which opened in 2000. They are associated with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have won nine division titles in Dallas, two Presidents' Trophies as the top regular season club in the league, three Western Conference championships, and the Stanley Cup in 1999.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have won the most Stanley Cup victories of any NHL franchise situated in the United States (11), and they are third among current teams in terms of total Stanley Cup championships, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens (24) and Toronto Maple Leafs (13).

Edmonton Oilers

Since joining the NHL, the Oilers have won the Stanley Cup five times: 1983-84, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88, and 1989-90.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers debuted in the NHL in 1993-94, setting a record for the most points scored by an expansion club in its first season, which was eventually broken by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18.

Los Angeles Kings

The franchise was established on June 5, 1967, after Jack Kent Cooke was given an NHL expansion franchise for Los Angeles on February 9, 1966, becoming one of the six teams that began play as part of the 1967 NHL expansion.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild was created on June 25, 1997, but did not begin play until the 2000-01 season. They were the first NHL club in Minnesota since the Minnesota North Stars relocated to Dallas, Texas, in 1993.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens, founded in 1909, are the world's oldest continually functioning professional ice hockey team, as well as the only NHL club to have existed before the league's inception.

Nashville Predators

The team was created in 1997 when Craig Leipold was given an expansion franchise by the NHL, and it began to play the following season. After five seasons, the Predators qualified for their first Stanley Cup playoffs in 2003-04.

New Jersey Devils

In 1974, the club was created as the Kansas City Scouts in Kansas City, Missouri.

New York Islanders

The Islanders are one of three NHL clubs in the New York metropolitan region, alongside the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, and their fan base is predominantly concentrated on Long Island.

New York Rangers

The Rangers, founded in 1926 by Tex Rickard, were one of the NHL's Original Six clubs before its 1967 expansion, with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators

Bruce Firestone, an Ottawa real estate entrepreneur, founded and organized the team, which is the second NHL franchise to utilize the Ottawa Senators moniker.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers, who were part of the 1967 NHL expansion, were the first expansion club in the post-Original Six period to win the Stanley Cup, doing so in 1973-74 and 1974-75, respectively.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Founded after the 1967 expansion, the Penguins have qualified for six Stanley Cup Finals, winning the Stanley Cup five times (in 1991, 1992, 2009, 2016, and 2017).

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks were established in 1991 as the first NHL club headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area since the California Golden Seals moved to Cleveland in 1976.

Seattle Kraken

They are the first Seattle club to compete for the Stanley Cup since the Seattle Metropolitans, who won it in 1917 before folding in 1924. On October 26, 2021, the team hoisted a banner to honor the 1917 championship squad.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and have made the most Stanley Cup playoff appearances outside of the Original Six.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The squad has won three Stanley Cup championships, in 2004, 2020, and 2021. They also advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015 and 2022. Jeffrey Vinik owns the team, while Julien BriseBois is its general manager. Jon Cooper is the NHL's longest-tenured current head coach, having been in charge since March 2013.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The team's first 14 seasons were played at Mutual Street Arena, before moving to Maple Leaf Gardens in 1931. The Maple Leafs relocated to their current home, Scotiabank Arena (formerly the Air Canada Centre), in February 1999.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks entered the league as an expansion franchise in 1970, alongside the Buffalo Sabres. The franchise has reached the Stanley Cup Final three times, losing to the New York Islanders in 1982, the New York Rangers in 1994, and the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights were one of the few expansion organizations to have rapid success, qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in their first four seasons and reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season.

Washington Capitals

The club was created in 1974 as an expansion team with the Kansas City Scouts, and it struggled for the first eight years of operation.

Winnipeg Jets

The Atlanta Thrashers were founded on June 25, 1997, and their first season in the NHL was in 1999-2000.

