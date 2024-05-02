What is vitrectomy, a surgery Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha underwent? Details inside

Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha recently made it to the headlines after it was revealed that the politician underwent critical eye surgery in London. As per the information given by Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a recent press conference, Chadha's complication was so major that blindness was possible too.

According to a report in PTI, Raghav underwent a vitrectomy surgery to prevent retinal detachment in his eye. We know that this might be a new term for many readers hence we thought of simplifying it for you and explaining what this surgery is all about.

What is a vitrectomy?

A vitrectomy is an eye surgery that is done to remove the vitreous fluid from one’s eyeball. The vitreous fluid is a transparent, colorless, gel-like substance that fills up in between the lens and retina within the eye. The surgery helps in removing this liquid and replacing it with a clear fluid or a gas bubble until one’s body begins producing the vitreous again.

When do you need a vitrectomy?

There are several reasons that one needs to undergo a vitrectomy. One is when you have an eye condition that causes your vitreous to become cloudy which is a result of bleeding in your eye. And, the second is when there is damage to your retina. It is said that this condition is not easy to diagnose and it needs a drug delivery or therapeutic device.

What is the recovery time?

After vitrectomy, one will need to take off from work for about two to four weeks. Your head needs to be kept in the correct position when you are awake and while sleeping. The patient’s eye might feel puffy or slightly irritated, there might be some redness and imperfect vision for a few days.

What did Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj say about Raghav Chadha’s surgery?

Recently, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's absence during the crucial election period is due to a critical eye complication.

He said, "Raghav apni ek eye surgery ke silsile mein abhi UK mein hai. Aur bataya jata hai kaafi gambhir unki samasya thi. Blindness bhi ho sakti thi. Aur mujhe lagta hai jaise hi ilaaz unka ho jaayega, wo waapis aayenge aur humare campaign ke ander shaamil honge.(Raghav is currently in the UK for an eye surgery. It has been reported that his condition was quite serious, and blindness was also possible. I believe that as soon as his treatment is done, he will return and be part of our campaign.)"

It is reported that Parineeti Chopra is soon going to travel to the UK to be with her husband and help in his speedy recovery.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Chadha in a splendid destination wedding ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The grand Punjabi celebration witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

The groom opted for the designs of Pawan Sachdeva, while the bride captivated everyone in a minimal golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra, complemented with jewelry featuring green stones that exuded elegance.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is garnering all the praise for her recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila. She has portrayed the role of the late Punjabi singer’s second wife Amarjot. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role and Imtiaz Ali directed the film.

