Did Bronny James Really Say He Doesn’t Want To Play for Lakers Because They Will Waive Him After LeBron James Retires?

Bronny James declared his name for the 2024 NBA Draft a few weeks ago and since then the speculation is hot about which team is going to draft him. The reason behind the hype is the statement from LeBron James in 2022 where he said that he would love to play with his son before he retires. However, fans were surprised by a post where Bronny talked about not playing for the Lakers because they might waive him.

Bronny James is not a top prospect for the NBA draft as he struggled in his college season because of the injury but he is expected to be drafted as he is considered a good defender by many experts.

What did NBACentel post?

“I know my dad wants to play with me just as much as I would love to play with him but I’m not NBA ready yet, the moment he retires they will waive me," NBACentel posted.

However, just before everyone starts trolling Bronny James on this statement, let's know the fact that the account is a parody and the soon-to-be NBA player never said anything like this. There are no other reports from any publications around the world regarding this. This post was done in a way that pokes fun at the LA Lakers' star son.

Bronny James' criticism of his performances

It is safe to say that Bronny didn’t have a great year on the court because of the injury and uncertainty regarding his health after the cardiac arrest that he suffered before the season.

He averaged 19.4 minutes, 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans and that’s the reason that a lot of people feel that he shouldn’t be in the draft but at least played another year of college basketball.

