Gippy Grewal recalls attending Amar Singh Chamkila’s akhada as kid; says every famous Punjabi singer once sang his songs

Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has not only won fans' hearts but also left several celebrities from the industry remembering the Elvis of Punjab. Recently, Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal also discussed attending Amar Singh Chamkila's akhadas as a child and admitted that every great Punjabi musician had performed Chamkila's songs on stage at some point.

Gippy Grewal recalls recording Chamkila's songs

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Gippy Grewal recalled attending the first stage show of slain singer Amar Singh Chamkila as a child. He said, "In the movie, the way they have shown the akhadas, that’s how they happened in real life too." Grewal recalled Chamkila introducing the audience to songwriter Swaran Sivia and singing his first devotional song Baba Tera Nankana even before he recorded it. "He said I'll record it if you like the song".

Further, praising Imtiaz Ali's movie and the star cast, Gippy added, "Leave Diljit aside, even the rest of the people, he looked for such great people." Gippy stated that all famous Punjabi singers, including himself and Diljit, had performed Chamkila's songs on stage, and that if anyone claims otherwise, "they are lying." He also revealed that he has recorded several of Chamkila's songs.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila movie

Amar Singh Chamkila is a musical-biopic-drama that digs deep into the short yet eventful life of the controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila (played by Diljit Dosanjh), from the time he started gaining recognition as a side-act, to the time he was shot dead, along with his second wife Amarjot Kaur (played Parineeti Chopra) and other band members, while performing in Punjab.

About Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 80s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.

