Manisha Rani skyrocketed to fame after becoming a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT 2. From competing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to investing in real estate in Bihar, this social media influencer is definitely enjoying her success. Fans are still curious about her relationships with former co-contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In a recent interview, Manisha opened up about dynamics with Bebika Dhurve. She mentioned not giving much importance to her and discussed several other aspects.

Manisha Rani talks about Bebika Dhurve

In an interview with Galatta India, Manisha Rani was asked if she made an effort to talk to Bebika and make her understand not to talk negatively about her. To this, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner remarked that she didn't give importance to her and tagged Bebika as one of her 'normal audiences.' Manisha went on to add how she doesn't feel that Bebika has achieved much in her life, and so her opinions don't matter much.

Manisha commented, "Wo mere baare mein kitna bhi gande bole, meko itna ssa bhi farq nahi padta hai. Hum kuch bolenge nahi ki wo kaisi hai, lekin jo bhi hai sab log ko pata hai kaisi hai. Uske munh se jo bhi words nikalte hain, logon ko pata hai ki woh kiske baare mein kya bol rahi hai. Toh meko uske baare mein farq nahi padta hai." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"(Whatever she says about me, it doesn't matter to me. I won't say much about how she is, but everyone knows how she is. Whatever words come out of her mouth, people know who she is talking about, so I don't care about her)."

Manisha Rani feels bad about Bebika Dhurve

Taking the conversation further, Manisha Rani expressed that she feels bad about Bebika Dhurve. Recalling her Bigg Boss days, she shared that she had a friendship with Dhurve in the initial weeks, but later, things turned sour. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner explained that Bebika possesses two kinds of qualities: positive and negative.

Talking about how Bebika can emerge as an entertainer in the industry, the young social media influencer commented that she feels Dhurve might grow in the right direction if she stops focusing on negative things and takes in positivity. In another explanation, Rani elaborated on Bebika's efforts in friendship.

The talented dancer added, "Kahin na kahin wo dosti mein achhi hain, logon ke lye efforts bhi kar deti hain, jaisa ki aapne Bigg Boss mein dekha hoga (Somehow she is good at friendships, she also makes efforts for people, as you might have seen in Bigg Boss)."

Manisha Rani talks about Bebika Dhurve's father

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani shared that Bebika's dad has a golden heart and possesses a pure nature. She recalled his arrival in the controversial house and her meeting with him on the show. Landing a piece of advice for Bebika Dhurve, she said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki usko apne papa se bhi thoda sikhna chahiye ki uske papa jab itni achhi achhi baatein karte hain, duniya ko samjha rahe hain toh, woh apne papa se seekhe."

"(I feel that she should learn a little bit from her father, too. When her father talks so knowledgeably, and others listen to him, then she should at least learn from her father)."

For the unversed, initially, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani were friends on Bigg Boss OTT 2 but later were seen engaged in several verbal spats.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s latest bikini clip serves major thirst trap; Ankit Gupta REACTS