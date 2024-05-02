‘I Screwed Up': Tom Sandoval Admits Revealing Ariana Madix's Mental Health Issues In Public Was Wrong

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

After nearly every headline flashed Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which has earned the moniker ‘Scandoval’, the reality star regretted his actions in the latest episode on Tuesday, April 30. Co-star Scheana Shay pressed Sandoval for an apology for, not cheating, but “weaponizing” his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix’s mental health issues to justify his alleged infidelity with co-star Raquel Leviss.

After quite some persuasion from Shay, Tom Sandoval was finally able to reflect on his wrong ways conceding that Ariana deserved better. He claimed that his explanation was misinterpreted as dumping the blame on his ex. On the other hand, Arian talked about forgiveness and how she intends to deal with the heartbreak.

Tom Sandoval regrets exposing Arian Madix’s mental issues

A lot of drama unfolded in the April 30 episode of the Bravo TV series, Vanderpump Rules. Hinting at Tom Sandoval’s former statements about Ariana Madix threatening to “kill herself” during their messy breakup in 2023, VPR veteran Scheana Shay urged Sandoval to reconsider his actions once again.

"I'm trying to get Sandoval to understand that exposing private details about her mental health makes things so much worse," she said during a confessional while highlighting the personal developments Ariana made to build a thriving life with Sandoval. "Me explaining where I was emotionally and mentally has come across as blaming Ariana. I'm not. I screwed up and no matter how our relationship went south in ways, she didn't deserve that," the 41-year-old reality star conceded to Shay.

Shay also gathered his insight on Ariana moving on with new lover and fitness coach Daniel Wai after ending their nine-year relationship. The Schwartz & Sandy co-owner claimed to be rather happy about Ariana’s growth and said he was “worried about her mentally with this whole situation.”

Another segment of the episode showed Ariana and Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies engaging in a conversation about forgiveness. As the latter explained the deeper meaning of forgiveness, the Dancing With The Stars alum stood her ground and said, “you 100% do not have to forgive anyone who's traumatized you.” She further spoke of power in feeling emotions rather than channeling her inner stoic.

Did Ariana Madix threaten suicide during break up with Tom Sandoval?

The Scandoval drama has ceased to stop ever since Madix caught hold of a FaceTime video of Sandoval and Raquel in March 2023, per Bravo TV. Sandoval allegedly tried to break up with Ariana multiple times as the controversy unraveled. “She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will be effectively ending my life,” Sandoval said in the Howie Mandel podcast in April 2023.

However, Madix appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to clarify her ex’s comments. "I was never saying that I was going to kill myself. I was saying that my life, this life, will be over for me because I will go do something else," the 38-year-old TV star revealed. She added that she wanted to move to the French countryside ever since she was a child.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

