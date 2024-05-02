Jon Bon Jovi gave fans an insight into his and Bruce Springsteen’s dynamic. The star got candid about the deep connection they share. He also shared how Bruce has been his “hero growing up” and how that developed into a friendship. He also recalls their first meeting and how surreal the experience was. Here’s what Jon Bon Jovi revealed about his bond with Bruce Springsteen.

Jon Bon Jovi talks about bond with Bruce Springsteen

Jon Bon Jovi gushed about his friendship with childhood hero Bruce Springsteen in a recent interview with People. The Bon Jovi Frontman shared how close he and Bruce are. “Our connection is deep, on a whole different level of friendship, because how many guys can talk like we can talk, in close quarters, about life and love and loss?” he shared.

The star joked about how Bruce is like the "Ghost of Christmas Future" referring to the age gap and similar paths the two took in life. Jon Bon Jovi opened up about how he has a "deep relationship" with his "dear friend." The musician said that Bruce is "really like a big brother" to him.

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen’s first encounter

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are natives of New Jersey. Jon Bon Jovi grew up in Sayreville which was a town 18 miles away from Freehold, the town Bruce grew up in. The first time the stars ran into each other was dictated by fate itself. Jon Bon Jovi was performing a cover of Bruce’s song at a local spot when the famous singer surprised him by showing up on the stage.

Jon Bon Jovi shares how surreal it was to meet Bruce Springsteen as a high schooler. “It was so inspirational because those records by the Jukes, and by Bruce, were written and sung by guys in our backyard,” he says. “They weren’t the centerfolds of Circus magazine that made the dream just out of reach. These guys were capable of making the impossible seem possible.”

Jon Bon Jovi narrates his account of the encounter on the Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The star reveals that he was singing the song The Promise Land that day. He recalls looking up and seeing Bruce onstage with him. He adds how Sprinsgeten took the chance to duet the song with him.

“So you go to high school the next day. Needless to say, you look at the teacher and you look at the kids, and you go, ‘I got a story to tell!’ and it’s a lot better than history class,” he narrates.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a Hulu docuseries that focuses on the sudden departure of member Richie Sambora. The series is now available for streaming on Hulu.

