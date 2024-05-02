6 Things To Know About Richard Tandy As Veteran Keyboardist Passes Away at 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Richard Tandy, the keyboardist for the British rock band Electric Light Orchestra, has died at 76. Jeff Lynne, the band’s frontman and leader, announced his death on social media on Wednesday, writing, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy. He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together. Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family.”

While no cause of death was officially mentioned, sources said he had been ill for several years. Let's take a moment to explore six facts about the legendary keyboardist that made him so special and left a lasting mark on the world of music.

1. Richard Tandy joined ELO in 1972, first playing bass and later keyboards

Born on March 26, 1948, in Birmingham, England, Richard Tandy joined the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) after the release of their debut album in 1972. He initially played the bass guitar but transitioned to the keyboard when another band member left. Tandy was one of the three core members, along with Jeff Lynne and Bev Bevan, who remained with ELO until its disbandment in 1986.

The musician played a Minimoog synthesizer, a Wurlitzer electric piano, the Clavinet, a Mellotron and a piano, all of which helped define the group’s unique sound—a fusion of pop and orchestral arrangements. In total, they released 15 studio albums, which included the Top 10 hits Evil Woman, Telephone Line and Don’t Bring Me Down.

2. Richard Tandy stayed with ELO until it ended in 1986, making big contributions

Richard Tandy made big contributions to their band, Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), until it dissolved in 1986 and it even made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. And when Lynne reformed the band in the 2000s, Tandy was the only other longtime member to return. Some of the group’s other beloved songs were Xanadu, Hold on Tight, Livin’ Thing, Can’t Get It Out of My Head, Mr. Blue Sky and “-trange Magic.

3. After ELO disbanded in 1986, Tandy continued to collaborate with Jeff Lynne on various projects.

The Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) was an English rock band formed in Birmingham in 1970 by songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood, with drummer Bev Bevan. The name of the band is a pun on both electric light and light orchestral music, a popular style of music relevant in the 90s.

Furthermore, from this point until their first break-up in 1986, Lynne, Bevan, and keyboardist Richard Tandy were the group's only consistent members. Tandy contributed more to the band. During ELO's original 13-year period of active recording and touring, they sold over 50 million records worldwide. Not only that, but two of their albums also reached the top of the British charts.

4. Richard Tandy formed the Tandy Morgan Band in 1985

In 1985, Richard Tandy formed the band alongside Dave Morgan and Martin Smith, who had previous experience working with ELO during live performances. The band released the concept album Earthrise in the same year. Nearly three decades later, a remastered edition of the album surfaced on CD through the Rock Legacy label in 2011, bringing Tandy's musical endeavors to new audiences with enhanced quality and accessibility.

5. Richard Tandy was married twice

Richard Tandy's first marriage was to Carol Cookie, a close associate of Cleo Odzer. However, the marriage ended in divorce after several differences. He later married his second wife, Sheila. Tandy's life journey led him to reside in different locales, including Birmingham, France, and Los Angeles. By the early-to-mid 2010s, he had settled in Wales, where he continued to pursue his musical passions and contribute to the local community, alongside his band ELO.

6. Richard Tandy's music left a big mark on fans and the music world

Richard Tandy's musical contributions have left a mark on both his fans and the broader music world. As a core member of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Tandy's mastery of keyboards and synthesizers helped shape the band's distinctive sound,

In addition to his work with the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Bev Bevan's solo contributions and collaborations with other artists have also left a lasting legacy. Whether through live performances, studio recordings, or timeless compositions, Bevan's music continues to inspire his fans and listeners for generations to come.