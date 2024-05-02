The Equalizer has been renewed for a season 5 by CBS. The show is led by Queen Latifah alongside Chris Noth, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Liza Lapira

Queen Latifah plays the role of a retired CIA agent whose goal is to serve the greater good after retiring from the agency. Read more to know about Season 5 of The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 5

The Equalizer is approved for Season 5. Queen Latifah will reprise the role of Robin McCall, a CIA agent who leaves the agency to fight against injustice. The actress also serves as the executive producer on the show. Deadline has previously reported a delay in the decision of a renewal. The delay was caused due to the lead studio Universal Television negotiating a deal with Queen Latifah.

The first 4 seasons of The Equalizer have consisted of 18 episodes every season. Queen Latifah was reportedly negotiating for Season 5 to have 20 episodes. The outlet revealed that the studio and the actress came to an understanding by agreeing that Season 5 will consist of 18 episodes.

The Equalizer (1985) which starred Edward Woodward went on for 88 episodes. The Equalizer led by Queen Latifah is a reimagining of the 1985-89 show it shares the same title with. The 2021 show proved to be a hit after it attracted a significant rating for CBS.

CBS Entertainment President on The Equalizer Season 5

Amy Reichenbach who is the Entertainment President of the channel CBS expressed her thoughts on the renewal of the show. “The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” she said. She added, “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes, and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

The Equalizer has brought in an impressive amount of viewership to CBS since airing in 2021. The hit show boasts an average viewership of 7.89 million. The show is being watched by over 10 million viewers in total across all platforms.

The cast of the series includes Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

