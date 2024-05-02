Drew McIntyre Responds To Fan Claiming He Said Of Stealing CM Punk's Wife AJ Lee If He Wasn't Married

Drew McIntyre is miffed with CM Punk. And why should he not be? The Second City Saint cost McIntyre his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. But then we must not forget that it is part of a storyline in WWE. It’s all scripted. What McIntyre says or will say for Punk in WWE is all part of the script. Nothing is meant to be personal.

So, The Scottish Warrior tried to shut down a fan on social media who went a step ahead and interpreted McIntyre’s comment on CM Punk in the wrong manner.



What Happened?

WWE superstars are told to be kayfabe, which means that even outside WWE, they have to be in their respective characters to imply that what they do in WWE isn’t staged. That’s the general rule. So Drew McIntyre also, in a show with commentator Pat McAfee, commented on CM Punk.

The Scottish Psychopath said that if he weren't married, he would take CM Punk's girl (AJ Lee) too. "I'll tear you apart on social media, I'll step from behind the keyboard, and I'll tear you apart physically. Now, if I wasn't married, I'd take your girl too. That's the kind of troll I am," McIntyre had said.

But then, a fan on social media targeted McIntyre on X, saying that Drew McIntyre threatened CM Punk with snatching AJ Lee from him. The fan had written, “DREW MCINTYRE SAID HE WOULD TAKE AJ LEE FROM CM PUNK IF HE WAS NOT MARRIED LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

McIntyre was not too pleased with this comment and retorted, ‘It’s a general statement, not specific. Even when it comes to Punk, there’s some lines you don’t cross,” he said.

McIntyre, however, later deleted that comment, which has now left the fans more involved in this storyline.

When is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre happening?

CM Punk hasn’t been cleared yet to fight after sustaining torn triceps at Royal Rumble 2024. He, however, attacked McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, which gave Damian Priest a chance to cash in his Money In The Bank.

Although McIntyre is currently involved in the storyline with Punk, they are not facing at Backlash on May 5. This means that the two might either clash at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia or at Clash At The Castle on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland.