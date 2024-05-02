Karan Johar REACTS to Allu Arjun's massy track Pushpa Pushpa: 'Hurricane...'

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule is unquestionably one of the biggest releases of the year 2024. Fans have already become excited after seeing Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar, along with the first title track, which was unveiled recently.

In a recent update, Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar expressed his excitement for Pushpa: The Rule's first single, titled Pushpa Pushpa. Have a look!

Karan Johar's shout-out to Pushpa Pushpa

Karan Johar took to his social media platform and shared a short reel posted by Allu Arjun and wrote, “A hurricane REEL storm is going to erupt!”

The song has received immense love and appreciation from netizens on social media. Fans are also praising Allu Arjun's massy avatar as Pushpa Raj and are now waiting for him to create huge mayhem with his on-screen presence.

Watch Pushpa Pushpa lyrical video

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The action-thriller film is Allu Arjun and Sukumar's fourth collaboration, following the Arya franchise and Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, and many other actors play important roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced Pushpa: The Rule under the Mythri Movie Makers label. The mass entertainment is planned to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, respectively.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Apart from Pushpa, Allu Arjun is going to collaborate with mass director Trivikram Srinivas, who has earlier worked with the Race Gurram star in many high-octane projects. As per details, the film is bankrolled by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, and S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations in a joint venture.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Allu Arjun will be collaborating with Mersal director Atlee Kumar on an action-packed project that may also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been sent by the director or actors for the same.

