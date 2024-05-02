Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls when his ‘assistant’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali cut terrible trailers for 1942: A Love Story

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have carved a niche for themselves and are at the peak of their careers now. The 12th Fail director however revealed that there was a time that SLB used to assist him and made some terrible mistakes. This was around the release of the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made terrible cuts

Speaking at the Kellogg School of Management, Vidhu Vinod Chopra spoke about how he first got introduced to Rajkumar Hirani with whom he later made blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. “Sanjay Bhansali was my assistant. Now he’s called Sanjay Leela Bhansali," said Chopra as the audience laughed.

The filmmaker added, “He was cutting a trailer for 1942: A Love Story. Sanjay cut a terrible trailer, and I told him it wasn’t going to work. He then cut another trailer, which was also terrible.”

The filmmaker added, "He was cutting a trailer for 1942: A Love Story. Sanjay cut a terrible trailer, and I told him it wasn't going to work. He then cut another trailer, which was also terrible."

When Chopra asked SLB who was responsible for the mishap, he admitted that it was not his piece of cake so he asked someone else to do it. "A skinny boy comes in. Now, I'm illiterate, so I swear a lot. I gave the boy some really bad gaalis," confessed the 12th Fail director.

He continued, “They called me back the next day, to watch another version of the trailer. It was an amazing trailer. I said, ‘See, Sanjay? I kept telling you that you could do it’.”

Later, Chopra revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quick to admit that he didn’t cut it but it was the skinny boy - Rajkumar Hirani who did. The Shikara actor went on to hug the Dunki director and gave him a ‘jaadu ki jhappi’.

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was initially set to star in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.?

In the same conversation, Chopra recalled that the superhit 2003 movie Munna Bhai was previously signed with Shah Rukh Khan only but the actor backed out due to his illness back then. Sanjay Dutt who replaced Khan became an overnight sensation by playing the titular character. The comedy-drama also starred Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the other hand had his debut series Heeramandi released on Netflix on May 1.

