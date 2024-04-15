BTS' SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE soars to 2nd rank at US box office

Amid BTS’ ongoing military service, SUGA has kept fans engaged with his concert film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. The movie captures his solo performance. Remarkably, the film debuted at No. 2 on the US box office, despite its limited release, underscoring the septet’s enduring popularity.

SUGA’s Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE performs well at US box office

SUGA, of the globally acclaimed group BTS, has once again proven the septet’s global influence as his concert film, SUGA | Agust D The Tour The Day The Movie, stormed its way to no. 2 at the North American box office upon its release. Despite its limited screening in 783 theaters, the film raked in over 960,000 USD, closely following Godzilla vs. Kong: New Empire, showcasing BTS' unwavering popularity in the US, even amidst their military break.

Watch the trailer for Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE here:

SUGA’s Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE will released in India on April 18

Indian fans of BTS's SUGA, also known as by his moniker Agust D for solo projects, are in for a treat as his highly anticipated concert film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, is set to hit screens in India on April 18. Following the electrifying journey of SUGA's 2023 solo tour, the film promises a firsthand experience of his dynamic performances and emotional moments.

Viewers will be immersed in the pulsating energy of SUGA's music, accompanied by special appearances from fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. With anticipation running high, Indian audiences can look forward to a cinematic feast that celebrates the artistry and talent of one of BTS' esteemed members. Whether in IMAX or PVR, fans are sure to be captivated by SUGA's unforgettable journey on stage.

