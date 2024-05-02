Charlie Puth has been knighted by Taylor Swift in her new song. Puth finally reacted to the Grammy award-winning singer name-dropping him.

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she mentioned Charlie Puth, her title track for The Tortured Poets Department. The singer praises Charlie as a musician in the song. Here’s how Charlie Puth reacted to the lyrics.

Charlie Puth reacts to Taylor Swift’s mention

Taylor Swift showered high praise on Charlie Puth by crediting him for his musical talent. The star mentions Puth in the title track of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. The name-dropping comes in the form of a very flattering compliment.

Charlie Puth reacted to the unexpected mention by posting about it on his Instagram story. He reposted a picture from Taylor’s account that showed her in a recording studio which was printed on a disc. The printed disc had TTPD written on it, which is the title track Charlie is mentioned in.

Taylor Swift mentions Charlie Puth in a song

The song The Tortured Department was released on April 19. In the song, Taylor sings about her ex and discusses music with them. The song also hints at a few things about the ex including their love for vintage typewriters and calls them out for being in “self-sabotage” mode.

The two unanimously agree on Charlie Puth’s musical talent. The two agree on how Charlie deserves to be a “bigger artist” "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Taylor sings.

Charlie is not the only famous person Taylor name-drops in the song, she also mentions the late poet Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith on TTPD.

Taylor and Charlie have never had the chance to collaborate musically. Still, this has not stopped Puth from praising Taylor for her abilities as a musician. He covered her song Teardrops on My Guitar in his concert. "This is why she's such a genius, man. These are the chord changes. It's wonderful. I think it's wonderful,” Charlie praised her.

Musician Matty Healy has praised Charlie for his song in the past."That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd," Matty had written on X in 2018. Taylor and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2023. Considering this, fans have deduced Matty Healy to be the ex that Taylor talks about on the TTPD title track.

