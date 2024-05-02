Chakda 'Xpress: Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami exchange warm hug, cut cake in BTS video from sets; Watch

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is set to portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. While there have been no recent updates about the film’s release, a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets has now surfaced on the internet.

Jhulan Goswami recently shared a glimpse of her camaraderie with Anushka in a video where they were seen embracing each other and participating in a cake-cutting ceremony.

Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami have fun on sets of Chakda ‘Xpress in BTS video

Yesterday, May 1st, on the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami took to Instagram to share a special post for the actress.

The video features a scene from the first look of the movie Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic on the cricketer. Anushka, dressed in the Indian jersey, is heard saying, "Don't you worry. Today, I made my name on the jersey and tomorrow, I will make my own identity."

The video then showcases old off-screen visuals of Anushka and Jhulan hugging each other warmly. They were also seen happily cutting a two-tier cake together at what appeared to be the film's wrap party.

Alongside the post, Jhulan wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the unstoppable force @anushkasharma! It has been a pleasure knowing you & working with you. #HBDAnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress #BTS #Memories.”

More about Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda ‘Xpress

The biographical sports drama is directed by Pari fame Prosit Roy. When Anushka Sharma shared the first look of the film on her Instagram, she had penned a heartfelt note about Jhulan Goswami and the significance of the film.

Since Chakda 'Xpress was a tale of immense sacrifice, Anushka referred to it as a truly "special" movie. Based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, she dubbed it as an “eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

