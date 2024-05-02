'Really Liked Each Other': John Mulaney Reveals He And Olivia Munn Try To Show Son Malcolm Their Love For Each Other

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of drug abuse and addiction.

In the world of Hollywood and comedy, John Mulaney stands out as a beloved figure known for his wit and humor. Recently, he opened up about his unique approach to parenting alongside his partner, actress Olivia Munn.

The couple, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are proud parents to a sweet two-year-old son named Malcolm. Let’s explore and find out how Mulaney and Munn are uniquely parenting their kid.

Mulaney and Munn express their love

In a candid interview on Netflix’s My Next Guest with David Letterman, Mulaney discussed how he and Munn strive to express their love for each other to their son Malcolm. Mulaney expressed how important it is for him and Munn to convey their love for each other in front of their own son.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he said, “I knew my parents loved each other very much, and that added a lot of safety. I felt they were like a unit. They really liked each other.” Taking inspiration from his childhood, Mulaney and Munn make conscious efforts to show Malcolm their love. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Everything To Know About Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Relationship Amid His Ex-Wife's Memoir

Mulaney was delighted when he came to know he was a father

The couple’s journey into parenthood surprised many, especially considering Mulaney’s earlier thoughts on having kids. Before he wasn’t keen on the idea. However, when their son Malcolm was born, both Mulaney and Munn found immense joy and happiness.

Previously Mulaney was married to artist Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2021. During that time, he openly talked about not wanting children in his stand-up comedy and interviews. However, in his recent interview with Letterman, he said, “I always thought, ‘Oh today’s pretty busy, maybe tomorrow.’” He never found a good day to become a parent, often feeling too busy with daily life.

ALSO READ: Who is John Mulaney's Ex Anna Marie Tendler? Everything to Know About Her as She Gears Up for Memoir Release

Mulaney’s first reaction after having a baby

Jon Mulaney opened up to David Letterman about the joy he felt when his son Malcolm was born in November 2021. He said, “I was starstruck when I met him. I went, ‘Oh there you are. You’re that thing I couldn’t find because I was looking in not good places.”

He also shared that the news of Olivia’s pregnancy was a surprise news for both of them. Despite the unexpectedness, they welcomed Malcolm with open arms.

ALSO READ: 'Watched It A Second Time': Kevin Costner Finally Reacts To John Mulaney's Field Of Dreams Oscars Gag At Movie's 35th Anniversary

Navigating parenthood after Mulaney’s rehab time

Fans were also surprised when Mulaney and Olivia announced their relationship and baby news in September 2021. This came after Mulaney went to rehab for struggles with alcohol, cocaine, and prescription drugs. Jon Mulaney, reached a milestone of three years of sobriety last December. But, he admitted to David Letterman that back then, he didn’t appreciate the treatment he was getting at the rehab.

Advertisement

Initially, Mulaney wanted to leave the treatment center just after four days. He felt embarrassed about being caught after hiding his drug problem for so long. However, a doctor convinced him otherwise by saying, “Jon, we both know how this movie ends.” But now he admits that back then addiction was like a full-time job for him.

Mulaney and Munn have been each other’s support systems. Recently when Munn had to undergo a double mastectomy because of her battle with breast cancer. Mulaney stood by her side. After Munn posted about her journey on Instagram, Mulaney publicly praised her bravery and resilience.

ALSO READ: How Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Stuck By Each Other Amidst Undergoing Health Battles