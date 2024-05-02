HyunA releases romantic and passionate Q&A music video, marking first release in almost 2 years; Watch

HyunA released her new track Q&A along with the music video from her upcoming album Attitude. This is her first official music video since her last release Nabillera in July 2022, marking her comeback after almost 2 years. Q&A is also her debut music video under her current label AT AREA.

HyunA mesmerizes in latest romantic music video Q&A

On May 2, HyunA released the music video of her track Q&A which is a part of her upcoming album Attitude. Q&A is a love song and the idol describes her fondness for her special person and how she has eyes only for him. The video shows the couple spending loving times together as they endure pain, take bike rides, and much more. Here is a look at the video.

HyunA's much-awaited album Attitude is set to release on May 5, 6 pm KST (which is 2:30 pm IST). The album will include 4 tracks: Attitude, Q&A, Ah! featuring GEMINI and RSVP featuring CHANGMO.

More about HyunA

HyunA was last seen in July 2022 with her 8th EP Nabillera along with a music video for the title track with the same name. She was still under P Nation during this period. In August 2022, it was announced that she would not be continuing with them anymore.

In January 2024 it was reported that HyunA and former HIGHLIGHT member Junhyung were in a relationship. The rumors sparked as HyunA posted a picture on her Instagram that hinted at the possibility of the two celebrities dating. Their agencies swiftly released their statements that they could not confirm the rumor as it was the artists' private lives.

