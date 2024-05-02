When Will NFL Schedule Be Released for 2024 Season? All You Need To Know

The National Football League is just done with the NFL Draft 2024, and several franchises added some outstanding players to their squads. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round, which makes the upcoming campaign even more exciting.

The upcoming NFL season is around the corner, with the Kansas City Chiefs being the back-to-back defending champions eying for a three-peat. All eyes are on the release of the schedule ahead of the action-packed season. A look at the release of the upcoming NFL schedule will allow fans to learn about primetime matchups, divisional rivalries, and dramatic cross-conference clashes.

NFL Schedule 2024

The NFL, through their official website, has announced when fans will be able to know the full schedule of the season. As of now, only one game's date is known so far, which is Philadelphia vs. the Green Bay Packers on September 6 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Meanwhile, there will be five matches held on an international level in different football stadiums. The teams to face each other at the five international games and their venues have been disclosed. They are:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers in Brazil (Corinthians Arena)

Minnesota Vikings vs. TBD in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Chicago Bears vs. TBD in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TBD in London (Wembley Stadium)

Carolina Panthers vs. TBD in Munich (Allianz Arena)

When will the NFL release its 2024 schedule?

The official schedule of the NFL is expected to be released in May, however, the league has not yet announced the official dates. Nevertheless, fans can expect it to be out in the middle of this month. Furthermore, a report in MARCA states that it might be out on May 9. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

NFL 2024 season tickets

Fans can buy the NFL 2024 season tickets on Ticketmaster; click here to buy. Please note that the tickets will go on sale as soon as the matches are announced by the league.

ALSO READ: Top 10 NFL Free Agents Still Left to Sign After Draft Picks, Ft. Odell Beckham Jr, Stephon Gilmore, and More