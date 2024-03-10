Weekly Hallyu Newsmaker: aespa's Karina's apology letter post dating news with Lee Jae Wook, Taemin's contract with SM Entertainment, more

aespa's Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook confirmed that they are dating last week. subsequently, Karina issued an apology letter to fans. SHINee's Taemin and Onew are considering their futures with SM Entertainment after 16 years with the company. Reports also suggest that member Onew will also be parting ways with the label. Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun premiered with strong viewership ratings.

aespa's Karina pens apology letter post dating news with Lee Jae Wook

Karina shared a handwritten apology letter to fans after the news of her relationship with actor Lee Jae Wook became public. Her letter stated, 'I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another.' Her apology initiated a discussion surrounding the K-pop idol dating culture and the stigma attached to it.

SHINee's Taemin and Onew's contract with SM Entertainment

Recent reports suggested that SHINee members Taemin and Onew would not be renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment. The company clarified that SHINee’s activities will continue at SM Entertainment and the members are still deciding regarding their individual contracts.

Advertisement

Queen of tears with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won kicks off strong

According to Nielsen Korea, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun starrer romance comedy Queen of Tears garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.9 percent. The series which premiered on March 9, was highly anticipated by fans the star cast together for this project. The plot revolves around an heiress of a conglomerate and an employee marrying each other. But as days pass by, their everyday life becomes difficult to manage and the love that they once shared disappears. The two try to rekindle the romance and make their marriage work.

VIXX's Leo and Ken depart Jellyfish Entertainment

On March 4, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX members Ken and Leo will not be renewing their contract with the agency. They thanked fans for supporting VIXX, Ken and Leo. The company assured that all members have promised to take part in future group activities. Big Boss Entertainment announced that VIXX member Leo has signed an exclusive contract with the company.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Name star Han So Hee’s personal makeup artist reveals receiving expensive gifts from actress; Details here