My Name star Han So Hee’s personal makeup artist reveals receiving expensive gifts from actress; Details here

Han So Hee’s act of kindness knows no boundaries. In general, she is known for being a warm-hearted actress who always delivers the best fan service. This time, her makeup artist has revealed that the My Name star’s staff members are also favored by her benevolent acts.

Han So Hee’s makeup artist talks about expensive gifts received from the actress

On March 8, Han So Hee’s long-time makeup artist Kang Yewon talked about the surprisingly expensive gifts she has received from the actress. During a video segment on Allure Korea’s YouTube channel, the makeup artist revealed a photo of a luxury handbag she received as a gift from Han So Hee. According to reports, the lavish bag is retailed at more than 4 million Korean Won, showcasing the actress’ absolute gratitude and love for the people who work with her.

This act of kindness from Han So Hee became a hot topic in South Korea and fans were utterly impressed by their beloved actress’ sweet gestures.

On this day, Kang Yewon also talked about working with the Gyeonseong Creature actress for six years now. She gave the viewers some insight into achieving Han So Hee’s flawless makeup looks, especially her iconic Parish Fashion Week look, which became a viral topic amongst the netizens.

While dishing on these behind-the-scenes titbits, Kang Yewon also unraveled the actress’ passion for experimenting with unique styles, rather than following any current trends.

More about Han So Hee

Han So Hee is a celebrated actress in the Korean film and television industry who marked her acting career with active supporting characters in dramas like Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019).

Later, she furthered her portfolio by transitioning into lead roles in hit K-dramas such as The World of Married (2020) starring Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon, Nevertheless (2021) featuring Song Kang, My Name (2021) Starring Ahn Bo Hyun, Soundtrack 1 (2020) alongside Park Hyung Sik, and Gyeongseong Creature (2023) featuring Park Seo Joon.

Since her debut, the talented actress has secured many nominations and titles at prestigious ceremonies like Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Series Awards, MBC Drama Awards, and more.

For her fierce and powerful performance as the lead of My Name, Yoon Ji Woo, she rose to immense popularity as a prominent Korean actress, who has the potential to become the future of K-drama land. With her latest on-screen endeavor becoming the hit historical Gyeonseong Craeture, she garnered attention as an actress, who excels in action series.

Aside from K-drama appearances, Han So Hee also earned recognition with her feature in BTS’ Jungkook’s music video for his shit track SEVEN.

