Why did BTS fans send condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters? Ongoing feud and apology seemingly backfires
South Korean BTS fans has sent condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters amid ongoing conflict with ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin.
-
BTS' fans sent condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters amid conflict with ADOR's CEO
-
More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict
HYBE and ADOR’s CEO have been in conflict for the past few weeks, which has caused the rise of many rumors and allegations. Amid this feud, South Korean BTS fans, ARMY, has made a gesture that shocked everyone. The fandom sent condolence wreaths to the headquarters of HYBE due to the demise of their competency as a company.
BTS' fans sent condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters
On May 2, 2024, ARMY filled HYBE’s headquarters with condolence wreaths, which is typically sent to people when they lose someone. However, this time the fans made the gesture to signify that the company has lost its competency. Moreover, they have highlighted that they are a huge corporation with no ability to manage its artists and their subsidiaries. Furthermore, they also added that they hope the K-pop group BTS part ways with the cooperation in the future.
The sudden gesture was made because of the various allegations made against HYBE that has put the company in a vulnerable position. Recently, allegations have been made that the agency is in association with a cult group named Dahn World, which has caused a lot of controversy. Online posts made by netizens were spreading online, consisting of shreds of evidence suggesting that they had incorporated the cult’s ideologies into their groups' music videos.
More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict
Furthermore, the accusation has also been made that the company disbanded the girl group GFRIEND as a sacrifice to the cult rituals and LESSERAFM was formed as a result of their connection with the sketchy organization. However, HYBE has responded harshly to the allegations and threatens anyone spreading rumors with legal action. Dahn World has also come forward to deny being affiliated with HYBE in any shape or form.
The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. However, Min Hee Jin has denied the allegations and also held a press conference to clarify the situation. Min Hee Jin mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.