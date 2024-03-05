SHINee's Taemin's exclusive contract with SM Entertainment is nearing its expiration, and reports indicate that he will not be renewing it. After being a part of the company for 16 years, Taemin will reportedly be departing from SM Entertainment by the end of March. Furthermore, it has been reported that the artist is in the process of finalizing a transfer to another agency, BPM Entertainment.

SHINee's Taemin's departure from SM Entertainment and signing with BPM Entertainment

On March 5, 2023, it was reported that SHINee’s Taemin would be parting ways with SM Entertainment after 16 years of working together. The artist’s contract validity is expiring, and he has decided not to renew it again with the company. Since his debut in 2008 with SM, this is the first time that the artist has thought of venturing into other agencies for future solo prospects. Taemin was discharged from the military on April 21, 2023, from the South Korean Military. In the same year, he released his 4th mini-solo album under SM Entertainment, titled Guilty.

Moreover, rumors have been going around that Taemin is leaving SM Entertainment to continue his solo activities at another company. The first name that came out during the speculation is BPM Entertainment, which has been trying to poach artists from other companies for a long time, according to sources.

Advertisement

However, the route that Taemin is taking is not a new one, and artists usually part ways with their initial companies to expand their solo activities. Although SM Entertainment has not released a statement yet, they might make a mutual decision to continue Taemin’s group activities under the company.

Watch Guilty music video

BPM Entertainment's involvement with EXO-CBX

BPM Entertainment was also accused of trying to acquire EXO-CBX in the past. In 2023, Baekyun, Chen, and Xiumin of the subunit EXO-CBX filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment for an unfair slave agreement and lack of transparency with financial statements. During this, it was reported that CBX had been meeting up with MC Mong, an individual who is in connection with BPM Entertainment in the executive position.

MC Mong was accused of leading EXO-CBX into filing the case and trying to sign them in his company. But BPM Entertainment has denied any involvement between him and the company. However, CBX and SM Entertainment came to a mutual decision and resolved their misunderstandings.

However, Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are no longer with SM Entertainment and have parted ways since then. Baekhyun established his own label, INB100, and continued his solo activities through it. Moreover, Chen and Xiumin followed Baekhyun’s way and joined his company to continue their solo activities. Regardless, they are still in EXO and are continuing their group activities under the company. The group is scheduled to appear for a fan meeting titled ONE on April 14, 2024, to celebrate their 12th anniversary with fans.

BPM Entertainment's official statement

BPM has also released an official statement regarding the entire debacle. They have released an official statement that does not provide a definite answer to whether or not they are currently in talks about recruiting Taemin into the company. They say they are currently checking internal facts and will confirm the news after everything has been finalized. Following the statement, the fans are beginning to believe that the artist will actually leave the company and join BPM Entertainment. Everyone has a different opinion regarding Taemin’s future; one half thinks that he should still be in SM Entertainment, while others support his decision to leave.

Advertisement

Additionally, Taemin’s fellow member, Onew is also in talks to leave SM Entertainment. His contract will end in the first half of the year, and the artist has reportedly decided not to renew it with the company. He might also be contemplating joining a different company to carry on his solo activities while still continuing group activities under SM Entertainment.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s BSS, ENHYPEN and more are joining star-studded lineup for Golden Wave concert 2024 in Taiwan