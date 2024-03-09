aespa's Karina apologizes for dating Lee Jae Wook: should K-pop idols be sorry about their love lives? Let's explore

aespa’s Karina recently wrote a heartfelt handwritten apology to her fans following the revelation of her relationship with Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook. Karina and Lee Jae Wook were caught up in reports by Dispatch that they had started dating after meeting at the Prada fashion show in Milan this past January. According to the report, the couple often meets in Lee Jae Wook’s neighborhood and has been seen taking late-night walks together. Both of their agencies later confirmed their relationship.

Lee Jae Wook and Karina had previously confirmed their relationship. Lee Jae Wook's agency, C-JeS Studios, commented on February 27, stating that the two were getting to know each other. The agency further mentioned that Lee Jae Wook was currently busy filming a drama and requested warm respect for his privacy. Similarly, Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, also commented on the matter, stating that the aespa member and Lee Jae Wook had indeed been getting to know each other.

While many celebrated the couple’s union, there were plenty of fans who couldn’t hide their disappointment. While most fans reacted privately or personally, her Chinese fans decided to make their feelings public. On March 4, 2024, reports emerged on online communities that trucks were spotted outside the SM Entertainment building. The trucks carried two messages. The first demanded an apology, while the other contained a harsher tone, reprimanding Karina for what they perceived as damaging her own career.

Later, Karina penned a handwritten apology to her fans after making her relationship public. On March 5, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter addressing her fans. In the letter, she apologized for surprising and disappointing them. She expressed her regret for causing such a great surprise and explained that she wrote the apology late because she felt cautious towards MYs (aespa’s fans), who she imagined must have been very surprised.

Karina expressed her understanding of how disappointed her loyal fans, the MYs, must be. She acknowledged that they might be feeling upset and recalling the conversations they've had with each other. Karina shared that she feels even more sorry because she understands those feelings all too well. She explained that she wrote the letter with the hope of conveying her feelings, even if just a little bit. Despite her concern that the letter might cause further hurt to MYs, she took the risk because she wanted to sincerely apologize to the fans who had gifted her with the warmest experiences since her debut.

Moving forward, Karina expressed her commitment to mend the wounds that MYs may have incurred. She emphasized her ongoing sincerity towards MYs, highlighting their significance to her. Karina stated her intention to demonstrate a more mature side in the future, vowing to work even harder in her endeavors to avoid disappointing MYs. Acknowledging that her letter may not fully capture her feelings, she expressed gratitude to fans for taking the time to read it. Karina concluded by urging MYs to take care of themselves and expressed her desire to meet them again in good health. She ended with apologies and heartfelt gratitude.

Should K-pop idols apologize for dating?

Under the hashtag #유지민은봐라, Korean fans of aespa’s Karina expressed their disapproval of the idol dating actor Lee Jae Wook while her career is on the rise, particularly as aespa prepares for a comeback. Some criticized Karina for being seen on dates without wearing a mask and getting caught. Additionally, on the day this news broke, Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, experienced a more than 3% drop in its stock price.

The apology quickly spread across various online platforms, drawing opinions from both fans and non-fans alike. However, it has sparked a significant wave of criticism from international fans, who are now questioning certain aspects of K-Pop culture that may have contributed to this situation. The intense reaction from this segment of the fanbase highlights the deep-seated expectations placed on idols within the K-Pop industry, where personal life choices can profoundly impact an idol’s career.

International fans took to social media to express their bewilderment and disappointment at the necessity of such an apology for a personal life decision. Many comments from international fans emphasized the disparity in expectations, with numerous individuals arguing that Karina has the right to a personal life and relationships without facing backlash or feeling compelled to apologize.

Many individuals also drew comparisons between this situation and previous dating news involving idols like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie, noting the differences in reactions. The consensus among many was that age, timing, and experience played significant roles in these contrasting responses. For instance, Jennie’s and Jisoo's dating news was revealed long after their debuts, while Karina debuted just a couple of years ago, placing her at a crucial juncture in her career. Additionally, it was noted that until now, very few 4th generation idols had been involved in what could be termed as "dating scandals."

But should an idol be apologizing for dating? In our opinion, no. Although there are differences in cultures and ideals, loving someone, dating someone, and being in a relationship are all very human experiences. Every human has the right to fall in love and get married. K-pop, somewhere, has built a reputation for fostering parasocial relationships, and it has somewhat negatively affected the lives of many individuals.

As fans, we should be loving and respectful towards our idols while maintaining the required boundary between an idol and a fan. Idols facing criticism just for being in a relationship, especially in the 21st century when we have become so aware and advanced in our thinking, is simply wrong, and this ideal should be changed, allowing them to live their lives without facing extreme pressures, negativity and stress.

The relationship between fans and idols is indeed very special, and it can continue to be so with certain boundaries. We as fans should simply appreciate their work and see them as people, instead of trying to control every aspect of their lives. We need to understand that idols are humans too and that they deserve love and respect.

