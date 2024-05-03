From BLACKPINK’s Jennie to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu: K-pop stars we'd like to see at MET Gala red carpet in 2024

K-pop idols like BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, G-Dragon and more are not only talented but are also as fashionable and would make a stellar entrance at the 2024 MET Gala red carpet. These idols have a personal sense of fashion and have also influenced many with their iconic looks. They are also brand ambassadors of global luxury brands. Here are 10 K-pop idols we wish to see at the MET Gala red carpet 2024.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie is well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also famous for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears. The capable idol recently announced that she established her own label OA. She made her debut in 2016 as a member of the group BLACKPINK.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Mingyu is part of the rap unit in the group SEVENTEEN. The group made their debut in May 2015. Mingyu is well known for his fashion, visuals and fit body. SEVENTEEN made a comeback on April 29 with their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The album set several records upon its release. The group reached a new milestone as the pre-orders surpassed 3 million.

ITZY's Yuna

ITZY made a banger comeback with the album BORN TO BE and the title track UNTOUCHABLE in January. Once again the group enchanted with their catchy hooks and dance challenge. Yuna made headlines once again with her appearance on Paris Fashion Week this March. Yuna is known for her hourglass figure and the idol makes waves whenever she makes an appearance.

G-Dragon

G-Dragon is well known for his music and artistry, not just in the Korean music industry but also internationally. With his amazing music, rap, and fashion, the icon has managed to make a mark on the entertainment and art world. His last comeback as a soloist was in 2017 with the EP ‘Kwon Ji Yong’. His company confirmed that he is preparing to make a comeback later in 2024.

EXO's Kai

Kai made his debut as a soloist in November 2020 with the EP Kai which included the title track Mmmh. The dance is known for his seductive moves which look simple but are difficult to pull off. His performance video with the backup dancers went viral. His 2023 release Rover became a sensation because of its catchy choreography.

SHINee's Taemin

SHINee member Taemin made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This marked his return from the military and his first release in over two years. He also released the music video for the track. Taemin is known for his gender-neutral clothing and choreographies. His enchanting moves can win the hearts of anyone.

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a member of the popular K-pop boy group GOT7. They made their debut in January 2014 with Girls Girls Girls. He formed his own record label, Team Wang, under which he manages his solo activities. He debuted as a soloist in 2019 with the album Mirrors, which also entered the Billboard 200 charts. The artist is known for tracks like LMLY, Pretty Please, Cruel, and more.

The8

ATEEZ's Hongjoong

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. They made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form in December 2023. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either. The idols also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival. Hongjoong is the leader and rapper of the group. He has his own sense of style and also DIYs his acessories and clothes.

HyunA

The rapper made her debut as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007. She was quick to depart from the group and joined 4Minute under the label Cube Entertainment. Subsequently, after the news of dating Dawn was revealed, she switched labels with her former partner and joined P Nation. Later, the Bubble Pop singer decided to not renew her contract with the company. She is known for her bold, dynamic and rebellios style.

Red Velvet's Joy

Red Velvel member Joy is known for her beauty and talent. She debuted in 2014 with the group Red Velvet. They have released several hits like Red Flavor, Bad Boy, Psycho and many more. She has also taken the main roles in some K-dramas.

