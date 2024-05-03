10 Most Controversial Met Gala Looks That Sparked Sharp Debates

Imagine a night where celebrities don’t just dress up, they make statements. Welcome to the Met Gala, where fashion meets controversy and sparks fly. Over the years, celebrities have pushed the boundaries of fashion at the Met Gala, sometimes sparking heated debates and divided opinions.

From iconic tributes to missed themes, let’s explore the top 10 most talked about and controversial Met Gala looks that buzzed everyone.

Kim Kardashian made waves at the Met Gala 2022

In 2022, Kim Kardashian made jaws drop at the Met Gala by wearing a dress with a legendary history. She wore Marilyn Monroe who famously wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. It was a bold move, and boy, it did grab everyone’s attention.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky black hoodie-inspired outfits in 2021

In 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a grand entrance at the Met Gala. Rihanna’s outfit grabbed everyone’s attention because it wasn’t your typical red carpet attire. Instead of a glamorous gown, she wore a black-hoodie-inspired outfit that had everyone talking. Some people loved the daring statement she made, while others criticized it.

Taylor Swift received criticism for her LV dress at the 2016 Met Gala

Taylor Swift faced criticism for her style and fashion choices over the years. One outfit that stirred up a lot of conversation was her custom Louis Vuitton dress worn at the 2016 Met Gala. The theme was all about the future of fashion and technology and Taylor went for an intergalactic vibe with a metallic, frilly dress. She completed the look with a new bleach-blonde bob and purple lipstick, marking the beginning of her Reputation era.

Rihanna’s meme-worthy outfit in 2015

In 2015, Rihanna made a grand entrance at the Met Gala wearing a breathtaking gown designed by Guo Pei, a Chinese designer. Her outfit was so stunning that it left everyone speechless. However, what got people talking were the memes that followed. Memes were circulating all over, poking fun at Rihana’s cape which was extra long and yellow. People started comparing her outfit to omelets, pizza, and even the yellow brick road from The Wizard of Oz.

Dan Levy shoutout to the LGBTQ+ community in America

Picture this: big puffy sleeves, a polo shirt with a queer couple embroidered on it, and grid leggings. Yes, that’s what Dan Levy wore at the Met Gala in 2010. While he didn’t cause controversy like some others, not everyone was a fan of his outfit. Dan wore an outfit designed by Jonathan Anderson to showcase support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jaden Smith’s gender-fluid fashion choices in 2017

Back in 2017, Jaden Smith rocked the Met Gala with his fearless fashion sense. What made his look stand out were the accessories he chose, particularly featuring a slight heel. Instead of sticking to typical men’s fashion, Jaden Smith broke barriers and paved the way for more inclusivity in fashion.

Doja Cat meowing at the 2023 Met Gala

When the theme for the 2023 Met Gala was announced as Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty, it immediately sparked controversy. But despite this, Doja Cat chose to pay tribute to Lagerfield by channeling his beloved cat, Choupette. She wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with over 350,000 hand-embroidered silver beads. The dress even featured a hood and cat-like ears.

In addition to her outfit, Doja Cat also embraced the role of a cat, meowing instead of speaking. While, some praised her for following the theme, others labeled it as the worst look of the night.

Frank Ocean’s unusual accessory at the Met Gala

In 2021, Frank Ocean caught everyone’s attention at the Met Gala with a very unusual accessory. Instead of something typical like a fancy hat or a stylish bag, he decided to carry a neon bag alien baby. People couldn’t help but wonder about the meaning behind his artistic expression and how it connected to the theme of the Gala.

Kylie Jenner’s 2016 Met Gala outfit made her bleed

In 2016, Kylie Jenner turned heads on the red carpet with her stunning custom Balmain dress. However, it was not obvious that the dress was cutting her skin and causing her pain. But Jenner revealed on social media afterward that the dress had cut her so badly that she started to bleed. This sparked a debate about how far people, especially celebrities are willing to go for the sake of fashion.

Katy Perry’s 2 controversial Met Gala looks in 2019

At the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry took the concept of Camp to a whole new level by dressing as a human chandelier. Yes, she literally did that to shine bright like a diamond. Later in the evening, Katy changed into yet another attention-grabbing outfit. This time she wore a giant cheeseburger costume. Whether you found it amusing or bizarre, there’s no denying it became the talk of the town that night.

As this year’s gala approaches, brace yourself to be shocked and mesmerized by the fashion statements on the red carpet. This year the Met gala is on May 6.

