Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Kim Soo Hyun denies Kim Sae Ron dating rumors, BLACKPINK's Jennie declines variety offer

Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Bloodhound's Kim Sae Ron got caught up in a dating scandal as Kim Sae Ron uploaded a post with the actor on Instagram. The agencies denied the dating rumors. BLACKPINK's Jennie declined to join the new variety show My Name is Gabriel which will star Park Bo Gum and Ji Chang Wook. Here is all that happened during this week.

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron

On March 24, Kim Sae Ron posted a picture with Kim Soo Hyun sharing a private moment on Instagram. The post which is now deleted sparked dating rumors between the two actors. Kim Soo Hyun's agency denied the dating reports. They stated that strict legal actions would be taken against milicious comments which harm the actor's image. Kim Soo Hyun is currently appearing in the hit drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won which has been gaining global attenteion and love from fans.

BLACKPINK's Jennie declines offer to join variety show with cast Park Bo Gum and Ji Chang Wook My Name is Gabriel

On March 19, the production team of My Name is Gabriel shared that BLACKPINK member Jennie turned down the offer to star in the new variety show which will feature Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum. Jennie's agency ODD ATELIER also officially announced that the idol has decided to decline the offer. The new show will be directed by production director Kim Tae Ho who also produced Infinite Challenge. Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung have been cast for the much-awaited variety show.

Lee Sang Yeob ties the knot with non-celebrity girlfriend

Actor Lee Sang Yeob exchanged his vows with non-celebrity girlfriend on March 24 in a private ceremony attended by friends and family. The actor known for his roles in dramas like Eve, Signal and more got married at a wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul.

