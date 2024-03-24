5 times Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears referenced Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears continues to stun fans with striking references to Crash Landing on You. Read on to find out 5 times the ongoing drama has mentioned Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s iconic drama.

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is penned by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, who also helmed Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s iconic K-drama Crash Landing on You. So it’s no wonder that the ongoing tvN drama keeps referencing the writer’s past work, which is still a fan-favorite in the K-drama world.

Viewers of Queen of Tears’ have found 5 times the drama mentioned the iconic K-drama couple and their drama.

1. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s wedding in Queen of Tears resembles Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s real-life wedding

Even before the premiere, Queen of Tears sparked impressive attention with its stills which captured the dreamy on-screen wedding ceremony of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.

While their royal looks and heart-fluttering chemistry won the hearts of many, fans also dug out some striking resemblances from Crash Landing on You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s real-life wedding.

From almost-identical ensembles, and colorful flower arches to dreamy backdrops and dubbed as the 'wedding of the century', the on-screen wedding seemed to have been inspired by the real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

Advertisement

2. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin receive a shoutout in a scene featuring Kim Soo Hyun

In episode 4 of the drama, there’s a scene that features Kim Soo Hyun’s character eating in a restaurant with his lawyer friend.

As they converse about Kim Soo Hyun’s on-screen wife Kim Ji Won’s character, the friend says, “That’s dangerous you know? Even actors fall in love while filming romantic scenes, look at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.”

Upon noticing fans rejoiced to hear another favorite on-screen and off-screen couple’s name on the screen of Queen of Tears, proving once again the writer is proud of his previous work.

3. Kim Ji Won’s character’s mom watches Crash Landing on You on TV

In the latest episode, the writer proved her statement about the fans receiving Crash Landing on You crumbs every weekend.

In a scene featuring Kim Ji Won’s character Hong Hae In’s mom and her brother Hong Sae Chul (Played by Kwak Dong Yeon), the drama Crash Landing on You seems to be playing on the TV.

As fans noticed this surprising shoutout of the drama and the actors, they can’t help but wonder if Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin will make a cameo in Queen of Tears!

4. Crash Landing on You mentioning the Queens group

Years before Queen of Tears premiered, Crash Landing on You mentioned the Queen group’s name in an episode.

For the unversed, Queens Group is notably the large conglomerate from which Kim Ji Won’s character belongs and the main element the narrative revolves around.

As the viewers found out the reference, they wondered if writer Park Ji Eun borrowed the titular name from her previously penned drama.

5. Kim Soo Hyun’s cameo in Crash Landing on You

This might not be a direct reference, since the first time Queen of Tears’ lead actor Kim So Hyun collaborated with screenwriter Park Ji Eun, was the 2013 drama My Love From the Star, which also featured him as the main character.

Advertisement

In 2019, the actor made a cameo in Crash Landing on You. Though his role wasn’t penned by the screenwriter herself, it was confirmed that he starred in the guest appearance as a result of his long-time relationship with the writer.

With Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun and Park Ji Eun continue their collaboration, marking another hit drama from the duo.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is an ongoing tvN drama that revolves around the troubled marriage of the Queens group’s chaebol daughter Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and the legal director of the conglomerate, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun).

With the released episodes, the drama already garnered spectacular attention. Queen of Tears airs as a Saturday-Sunday drama on tvN at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency addresses dating rumors with Bloodhound actress Kim Sae Ron following latter’s Instagram story