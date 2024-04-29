Mahadev Betting App Case: Sahil Khan traveled nearly 1800 kms in four days to escape arrest; REPORT

Bollywood actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan was arrested from Chhattisgarh on Sunday (April 28), for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. The actor was later brought back to Mumbai, where he was sent to police custody till May 1 by the Mumbai special court.

According to reports, the actor was caught nearly after 40 hours of long operation. In the latest update, it has been revealed that Sahil traveled nearly 1800 kilometers in four days to evade his detention.

Did Sahil Khan travel 1800 kms in four days to escape arrest?

Sahil Khan who has been arrested for his alleged connection in the Mahadev betting app case is said to have travelled across five states in four days. According to a report by CNN News 18, the actor left Maharashtra on April 25 after the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. As per the report, Khan initially flew to Goa and from there he traveled to Karnataka's Hubballi, followed by a private car journey to Hyderabad.

The report further revealed that the Style actor adopted a disguise, dressed in simple clothes, and wore a scarf around his face. However, while the actor was in Hyderabad, the police managed to track his location, provoking him to escape towards Chhattisgarh.

It has also been claimed that Sahil opted for the Naxalite area of Chhattisgarh to travel despite his driver’s reluctance to take that route at night. The police arrested him after finding out he was staying at Hotel Aaradhya International in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police were diligently tracing the actor for 70 hours. During Khan's arrest, the officials also seized two mobile phones and some cash from him.

For the unversed, Khan has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case, which allegedly facilitated illegal gambling and transactions.

After the court sent him to police custody till May 1, 2024, Sahil Khan also reacted and expressed his belief in the judicial system. He said, “Mujhe Mumbai Police par, desh ke kanoon par pura vishwas hai. Sach aayega aap dekh lijiyega (I have full faith in the Mumbai Police, the country’s law. The truth will come out soon).”

