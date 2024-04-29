Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Misses Documentary Screening

Dorothea Hurley, the wife of Jon Bon Jovi, was unable to attend the premiere of her husband's recently released documentary, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, since she got COVID-19. Due to the severity of her illness, the 61-year-old karate instructor needed to stay at home by herself, as her representative exclusively told Page Six.

The spokesperson stated that as of that morning, she was feeling fine and had recovered. Page Six Saturday is also informed by a different insider that Bon Jovi, 62, was "super sad” that his spouse was unable to attend his screening.

Jon Bon Jovi reflects on COVID-19 and marriage

Given how deadly the sickness may be, the Grammy winner—who tested positive for COVID-19 himself back in 2021—understandably applauded Hurley's decision. According to Bon Jovi's interview with the Star Tribune in April 2022, the coronavirus made him understand "how volatile we are and how fragile life is."

The singer claimed that everyone was impacted by COVID-19, irrespective of age or nationality. He added that he had received both vaccinations, as did his family. Hurley was conspicuously missing from the Hulu documentary's red carpet on Thursday night, though, and there were rumors that she stayed behind due to controversial comments her husband had just made to the press. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The singer of You Give Love a Bad Name acknowledged earlier this week that he hadn't "been a saint" during his 34-year marriage. In a Sunday interview, he referred to these historic rock star clichés as such.

Hurley's journey of forgiveness for adultery

"It's not about being a fool enough to screw up the family life, but it's also not about lying about having been a saint." Hurley's forgiveness for his adultery, which he discussed in his 1993 hit song, Bed of Roses, was also commended by Bon Jovi.

He sings in the song, "Now that you're closing your eyes, you can be sure that I'll be thinking of you while my mistress calls me to take center stage once more." Hurley and Bon Jovi tied the knot in 1989. Since then, the family has grown to include Jesse (29), Jake (21), Romeo (20), and Stephanie (30).

ALSO READ: Why Did Jon Bon Jovi Eloping With Wife Dorothea Shock People? The Icon Reveals