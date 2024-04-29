Hina Khan is a well-known actress in the TV industry. Her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara, gained widespread recognition.

The actress remains active on social media and continues to update about her personal and professional life. Recently, she shared a hilarious video with Chunky Pandey, leaving fans in splits.

Hina Khan shares a funny reel with Chunky Pandey

Hina Khan took to Instagram and dropped a fun-filled reel featuring Chunky Pandey along with a heartfelt note. The clip featured Chunky and Hina mimicking the viral Phone Mil Gaya reel. In the reel, the Bollywood actor can be seen hilariously searching for his phone, only to realize he had been holding it all along, with the flashlight on. Hina adds to the humor by asking if he's found his phone.

Hina Khan praises Chunky Pandey in a heartfelt note

In the heartfelt caption, The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, “Phone mil Gaya. His First Reel Ever. Good Job CP. For someone who has only been doing mainstream films all his life. He surely adapted himself to the demands of this new medium without any hesitation. I had so much to learn just by being around him on the sets. He has such a childish side which makes everything more fun and lively.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She continued, “He doesn’t show the wisdom he has and the experience but there’s a lot that inspires you. We did have a lot of fun while shooting, laughed like there’s no tomorrow. These memories will always be cherished by the both of us. I look forward to working with you again @chunkypanday and I promise we will create great memories but even greater Reels.”

More about Hina Khan

Hina Khan started her TV career playing Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, receiving praise for her role. After eight years, she left the show. She's appeared in reality programs like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. Additionally, she's been part of hit series like Naagin and Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

For those unaware, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. Later, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi stepped into the lead roles. Presently, Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit, who recently replaced Shehzada Dhami, are the main characters.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly misses THESE actors post generation leap; reveals her besties on show sets