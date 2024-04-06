Aditi Rao Hydari in her red floral top and flared denim pants makes radiant entry into spring

Aditi Rao Hydari’s style is known to be eternal, occasionally fun, but always with a dash of vintage glitz. She is known for her opulent ethnic wardrobe because she often graces events in ethnic wear, but when Aditi dons Western outfits she demands your undivided attention. Standing true to this, the Heeramandi actress gave us yet another stunning look as she attended a high-profile event yesterday.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s spring/summer look

Yesterday, Aditi opted for a stunning red floral top adorned with purple, green and red flowers. The top featured full sleeves and collars, adding a touch of chic to her look. With summers in full swing, floral prints have become quite trendy, and many celebrities are incorporating them into their outfits. The actress paired her red top with flared blue denim pants, which also boasted large floral prints that complemented her top perfectly.

She tucked her top into denim pants, creating a sleek and balanced ensemble. Aditi conveyed through her outfit that not only is her approach fashion forward, but she also knows how to pull off mixed-and-match ensembles.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s perfect accessories

Aditi elevated her sartorial game a few notches, but she took her accessory game even higher. The Padmaavat actress matched her red top with a small red bag and wore golden earrings on her ears. For makeup, she applied a dewy base with highlighted and blushed cheeks. She opted for light nude eyeshadow and red lipstick that matched her purse. Aditi kept her face looking clean, tying her middle-parted hair into a ponytail with waves.

Aditi’s latest outfit is very cool and casual, making it perfect for spring-summer. Aditi balanced her outfit with the right colours and stuck to her fashion mantra, which is all about keeping it chic and trendy.

