WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Hyderabad after engagement with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari had recently made it to the top of headlines with her surprising engagement reveal. The actress who had apparently been dating actor Siddharth finally got into engagement to him and is now set to tie the knot.

Making an appearance at the Hyderabad airport, the paparazzi caught Aditi on camera for the first time after her engagement. The actress was seen posing for pictures along with her fans and was glowing as she walked on to catch her car.

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted on camera after engagement with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had been rumored of dating each other for quite some time. Even though the actors had never agreed or denied the rumors, many had already assumed they were dating.

The couple had supposedly started a romantic relationship with each other after working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Both the actors were often seen accompanying each other in various events, praising their works and even referencing as partners.

The actors were even inside the spectrum of rumors recently when it was speculated that both of them had gotten married in an intimate ceremony. Though the ceremony has seemingly happened, it was not of their marriage but only of engagement. The official announcement was shared by the actors themselves through their social media handles.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari’s professional front

Aditi Rao Hydari took the web series front by storm last year with her performance in the series Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee. Both web series managed to create awe among the creators and were loved by many.

The actress is now set to appear in another web series called Heeramandi, which is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The upcoming period drama series sheds light on the tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement.

The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the leading roles and is scheduled to release on Netflix from 1st May onwards. Moreover, Aditi is also set to feature in an English film called Lioness.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers of the Week: Daniel Balaji's demise, Ram Charan's Jaragandi song to Aadujeevitham release, and more