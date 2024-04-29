Mannara Chopra, popularly recognized for her stint in Salman Khan-hosted biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, had garnered immense fame for her innocent personality and strong gameplay. She turned out to be the second runner-up of the season. During the show, Priyanka Chopra, who is Mannara’s cousin, extended her undivided support towards the latter.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Chopra opened up about the experience of her first rejection in her career, which turned out to be very disheartening for her. Scroll down to know more!

Mannara Chopra’s first rejection in career

In the aforementioned candid chat, Mannara Chopra shared that she cleared three rounds of the fairness advertisement, but in the end, she got replaced because of the unwanted forehead acne, which turned out to be very disheartening for her.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant explained further that after clearing two rounds, she was called for the last round. She said, "Last ki do girls bachti hai na, unhe selection karna hota hai (the last girls among which they choose). To unhone mujhe uske liye bulaya (They called me for that reason), and I got selected again!"

After three rounds, she was supposed to go to the sets the following day, but as soon as she reached home, she got a forehead ache, and at 4 o'clock, she had to reach Madh Island for the shoot. She elaborated that they tried to use some cut light to adjust it, but nothing worked, so they sent her back from the sets.

Further, she said, “That was really disheartening… woh meri life ka sabse pehla rejection tha (that was the first rejection of my life).”

In addition, she claimed that she wanted to do the fairness advertisement, unlike other people who did not want to do it. This rejection came as a backlash to her, as she went back home and started crying, as she had been rejected due to some stupid pimples.

Mannara Chopra inside Bigg Boss 17

In the same interview, the actress recalled not using her family’s name to add weightage to her name. Mannara Chopra entered, played, and emerged out to be a queen of hearts from Bigg Boss 17. In the show, the actress expressed her likeness towards the winner of the Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui. She also faced backlash from Ankita Lokhande as she questioned her friendship with Vicky Jain.

Soon after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the actress signed the dotted lines for a music album with Abhishek Kumar.

