Wine merchant guesses 25 wine variants while running marathon; know more about interesting instance

Wine merchant Tom Gilbey went viral with his London Marathon run, blind-tasting wine each mile for charity. The TikTok video went trending immediately, and netizens were amazed to see his capability.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 29, 2024  |  10:49 PM IST |  2.6K
Tom Gilbey tastes 25 glasses of wine while running in marathon (PC: Tom Gilbey Wine/Tiktok Twitter)
Tom Gilbey, a wine merchant, has caused a sensation on TikTok with his unique London Marathon attempt. At each mile of the race, Gilbey stopped to taste-test a different glass of wine blind, entertaining viewers as he identified grape variety, country of origin, and vintage. 

Impressively, he correctly guessed seven and got 14 more, mostly right out of 21, with just four wrong.

Tom Gilbey tastes 25 glasses of wine while running in marathon (PC: Pure8Nature Twitter)

A marathon with meaning

But it wasn’t all fun and games for Gilbey; he was running to raise money for Sobell House Hospice, where his mother spent her final days. His JustGiving page tells the story of his personal connection to the cause that gave depth to what would otherwise have been a purely physical challenge.

Speaking to The Guardian after the race, Gilbey said he was “lost for words” at how much support he received and felt “humbled” by people’s interest in him.

Tom Gilbey tastes 25 glasses of wine while running in marathon (PC: Siwela_Masoga Twitter)

Keeping a clear head

Although it may seem counterintuitive to drink during a marathon, especially wine tasting, Gilbey managed not to get drunk by taking small sips or spitting it out after tasting. This allowed him to savor it without spoiling it for himself.

Once across the line, he toasted his achievement and successful fundraising campaign with a well-deserved glass of champagne.

“It doesn’t matter how painful it is… the atmosphere is just too fabulous for words,” he said. Tom Gilbey’s marathon effort shows that anything is possible when you put your mind and heart to it.

FAQ

How did Gilbey stay sober during the marathon?
He took small sips or spat out the wine after tasting it, staying sober to maintain his performance.
What did Gilbey do after finishing the race?
He celebrated with a glass of champagne, savoring his achievement and the success of his fundraising.
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Latest Articles