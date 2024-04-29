Tom Gilbey, a wine merchant, has caused a sensation on TikTok with his unique London Marathon attempt. At each mile of the race, Gilbey stopped to taste-test a different glass of wine blind, entertaining viewers as he identified grape variety, country of origin, and vintage.

Impressively, he correctly guessed seven and got 14 more, mostly right out of 21, with just four wrong.

A marathon with meaning

But it wasn’t all fun and games for Gilbey; he was running to raise money for Sobell House Hospice, where his mother spent her final days. His JustGiving page tells the story of his personal connection to the cause that gave depth to what would otherwise have been a purely physical challenge.

Speaking to The Guardian after the race, Gilbey said he was “lost for words” at how much support he received and felt “humbled” by people’s interest in him.

Keeping a clear head

Although it may seem counterintuitive to drink during a marathon, especially wine tasting, Gilbey managed not to get drunk by taking small sips or spitting it out after tasting. This allowed him to savor it without spoiling it for himself.

Once across the line, he toasted his achievement and successful fundraising campaign with a well-deserved glass of champagne.

“It doesn’t matter how painful it is… the atmosphere is just too fabulous for words,” he said. Tom Gilbey’s marathon effort shows that anything is possible when you put your mind and heart to it.

